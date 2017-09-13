There's a new flatpack furniture company hitting our postal service and the word is that it could rival furniture favourites Ikea... What do you think?

California is famous for fast paced living so it’s no wonder that the fancy furniture brand ‘Campaign’ calls the cool sunshine state home. The young company, founded by ex-Apple engineer Brad Sewel, has spotted a gap in the market for easily transportable, affordable furniture, which is soon to be landing on our shores and could arguably rival Swedish flatpack furniture favourite Ikea.

Read more: How to get Scandi style on a budget

Their first collection is a range of modern seating made from long lasting, eco-friendly materials and sleek cutting edge design. Most importantly, they have a super easy assembly that won’t cause the slightest family feud. So no more missing nut sleeves for your POÄNG armchair. And no more taking the whole day off to wait for your STOCKHOLM sofa to arrive, as Campaign promises a “ready-to-ship, flatpack solution that doesn’t sacrifice style or quality”.

Its trendy name and company ethos pays homage to ‘campaign furniture’ which was a type of furniture used by British soldiers during the 19th and 20th Centuries because of its easy transportation and assembly. But as you can expect from California, these stylish sofas are a world away from dusty old military furniture.

Love USA style? Take a look a these Americana room ideas

There are three choices of sofa on offer from Campaign’s first collection: a single seater armchair, a couple’s loveseat (pictured below), and their full-size three seater sofa. Although designed to be high-quality, they also pride themselves on providing reasonably affordable furniture that you can get sent to your door in a neat box within a few days of ordering.

Buy now: Chair $599 (approx £450), Loveseat $895 (approx £675), Sofa $1195 (approx £900)

Note: all orders are processed in USD at the most current exchange rate.

Read more: Ikea has just launched the app we’ve all been waiting for

Now all we need is some stunning storage to knock the BILLY bookcase off the top-spot – Campaign, we wait with bated breath…