The sunshine is perfectly timed for launch of new Ikea garden range

This new Ikea garden range is stylish, affordable and available in stores and online now!

With an impressive new range of gardening accessories, Ikea is the perfect place to head this weekend if you’re looking to spruce up your garden. The new range features everything from tools to outdoor storage units, to equip gardeners of all abilities, from the keen novice to the experienced pro.

From ultra stylish greenhouses to pretty gardening gloves, this range is the trendiest gardening range we’ve seen in a while.

Brand new in; Hindö storage

It’s amazing the difference a slick cabinet dressed with plants can make to any outdoor space . As demonstrated above, even a small balcony can be transformed into a plant paradise. The combination of tall and low variations of the new Hindö shelving provides plenty of storage and display space.

Buy now: Hindö Shelving Unit, £40, Ikea

When it comes to tending to homegrown produce, the Hindö greenhouse cabinet will provide perfect conditions for growing seedlings and herbs. It’s ideal to grow vegetables and fruit, as well as storing pots and accessories with ample storage space.

Buy now: Hindö Greenhouse Cabinet, £80, Ikea

Make the all-important job of watering a stylish affair with the help of this watering can. Forget the bulbous green plastic designs of yonder years. This watering can will make an attractive addition to any garden. The charcoal grey metal with wooden handles gives this design a super stylish finish.

Buy now: Salladskal Watering Can, £16, Ikea

Pretty accessories

Cover up in style with this beautifully summery print. The handy pockets are perfect for small accessories, the loops are ideal to hang tools.

Buy now: Kryddnejlika Apron, £5.95, Ikea

Forget getting your hands dirty with these handy gloves. The artistic floral print makes them perfect for brightening up jobs to do in the garden.

Buy now: Kryddnejlika Gadrening Gloves, £1.50, Ikea

This versatile pine box is ideal for storing garden tools or even plants themselves. You could easily paint the plain pine to add some extra colour to your garden or greenhouse.

Buy now: Knagglig Box, £5, Ikea

Now the sun has got its hat on hopefully it will stay that way! Let the gardening commence.