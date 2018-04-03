New impressive Lidl homeware range goes on sale today!

Hot off the press we present to you a new homeware range of furniture pieces and accessories at amazingly low prices

If you go down to the supermarket today you’re in for a nice surprise. The new Lidl homeware range is packed full of fabulous and affordable pieces. It’s a homeware collection not to be missed if you’re looking to update on a budget this season.

Here’s a selection of our favorites from the new collection…

Wire tables

The Livarno Living Wire Table Nest Set are our standout favourites from the new range. This simple set is sure to make your living room elegant and oh-so stylish.

The stylish wire tables and baskets aren’t an altogether new design concept, they been made popular over the years by key Scandinavian brands. What is TOTALLY new is the price tag!! Lidl’s version is just £39.99 for a set of 4, over six times cheaper than similar products by designer brands!!! The aforementioned Scandi brands start at around that price for just one!!!

Buy now: Livarno Living Wire Table Nest set, £39.99 for 4, Lidl

If you’re looking to make a style statement and add pattern to your home you can’t go wrong with any form of graphic print right now. Thanks to this new collection you can decorate with chevrons, stripes and geometric shapes galore! Here’s just a few we have our eye on…

Patterned accessories

Try jazzing up floors with the help of the wear-resistant woven rugs. With Jacquard patterns and non-slip backing these rugs are suitable for all floors. Available in the two designs above and a color-block print with a delicious shade of warm terracotta, a very on-trend colour palette.

Buy now: Meradiso Cotton Rugs, from £6.99, Lidl

This cosy soft fringed throw is available in easy to live with neutral shades.

Buy now: Meradiso throw, £9.99, Lidl

A leading light

This new lamp is a lot of bang for your buck! Simply tap to switch it on, at three brightness levels to create suitable mood lighting.

Buy now: Livarno Lux Touch Table Lamp, £8.99

This new range feels like it could be just the start of something great, so fingers crossed they will continue to add to the collection in the not too distant future! For now it’s new in today, available while stocks last.