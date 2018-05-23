Are you a die-hard rock 'n' roll fan? The launch of Rock Roll’s new official music wallpaper and wall murals will be music to your ears!

Thanks to these eclectic new rock ‘n’ roll wallpapers music fans can now fill their homes with more than just the hits from their favourite bands! Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s biggest bands, the specialist new collection of wallpapers and murals allow you to decorate walls with your favourites band’s artwork.

Rock Roll has partnered with a variety of musicians, from The Rolling Stones and The Who, to Guns ‘n’ Roses and The Sex Pistols.

The collection of music wallpapers feature some of rock’s most memorable artwork.

The Rolling Stones

This iconic artwork is instantly recognisable. The Rolling Stones legendary ‘Jagger’ tongue has adorned clothing and other memorabelia for years. Following in the footsteps of fashion, the band’s artwork is now available to add personality to walls.

Buy now: The Rolling Stones Classic Tongue Wallpaper, £70, Rock Roll

Sex Pistols

An instantly recognisable piece of artwork is the Sex Pistols ‘God Save The Queen’ sleeve from 2001. Jamie Reid’s famous design has been named as one of the greatest record covers of all time. If you’re a fan this would make the perfect feature wall.

Buy now: Sex Pistols God Save The Queen Mural, £250, Rock Roll

The Who

1960s rock band The Who features a retro style logo. The famous font was created for a gig poster by British artist Brian Pike. It’s said the arrow represents masculinity and the combination of the two ‘h’s’ are meant to symbolise unity.

Buy now: The Who Wallpaper, £70 a roll, Rock Roll

Buy now: The Who Wall Mural, £250, Rock Roll

Gun N’ Rose

Great a statement with this famous Guns N’ Roses cross and skulls design, with each skull representing one of the five band members.

Buy now: Guns N’ Roses mural, £250, Rock Roll

Which band will be decorating your walls?