Next Home new in: country-inspired homeware collection

We're in love with this sunny new Next collection - perfect for adding a pinch of country charm to homes

If you’re looking to add affordable country-style to you home this season, you need to check out this new home collection at Next. If you’re planning a trip to Next Home new in this spring you’ll find the jolly ‘Village Life’ collection.

Inspired by family life in the country the range features home accessories in shades of sunshine yellow, rich ochre and washed orange – across floral motifs and countryside-inspired illustrations.

Here’s our pick of the best buys from the new ‘Village Life’ collection.

This season it’s all about the tactile details. Homewares, from cushions to throws have a wonderfully tactile quality – adding another layer of decorative beauty. The cushion above is our favourite from the new collection, thanks to it’s decorative embroidery and pom-pom detailing.

Buy now: Pasture Pom Cushion, £18, Next

The same tactile quality has been taken to the floor with stunning new rug designs. None more stunning than this 100 per cent wool floral design. The flower heads are beautifully depicted in a 3D cutout finish.

Buy now: Pasture Floral Rug, from £95, Next

The artisan looking ceramics are perfect to create a rustic country vibe for tableware. Pair the simple earthenware with washed linens and illustrated placemats.

Buy now: Placements and Coasters, £12 set of 4, Next

Buy now: Spinwash 12 Piece Dinner Set, £40, Next

Light up a room with the addition of a happy yellow pendant. It’s amazing the impact this simple change could make to a room. This sunshine bright shade of yellow instantly lifts the spirits. This pendant is just £12, that alone is enough to make you smile!

Buy now: Dixon Easy Fit Pendant, £12, Next

Rich ochre is a key colour throughout this new collection. Inspired by the colours of the countryside it feels reminiscent of corn fields and sand dunes. The rich pigment is even more beautiful in an on-trend velvet!

Buy now: Hepburn Sofa in Mustard Velvet, £799, Next

Go on, you know you want to treat your home to a burst of sunshine bright this season.