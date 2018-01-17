And we know where it’s at

It may sound slightly barking but you read that right, there is a new social network for our beloved pets, set up by none other than former All Saints singer Nicole Appleton. Never ever did we think we’d see the day, but it’s totally true.

The newly launched social ‘petwork’ app called PetScene is a social network for pets only where they can make new furry friends, chat to other pets (including Nicole’s two dogs below), and much more.

‘I wanted to combine people’s love for their pets and their passion for sharing cute pet photos into one app.’ explains Nicole, ‘PetScene does this and offers a fun and interactive social network dedicated solely to pets. It’s perfect for people to connect in a light-hearted way.’

Nicole teamed up with Second Screen, an innovative app developer, to launch the new PetScene App. Designed with a simple interface, the app’s technology allows pet owners to set up profiles for their pets and connect with other pets around the world. Users of the app can share photos, videos and comments in the app’s Newsfeed and Discover sections.

The app also features events and news, meaning pet owners will be able to find local pet-friendly events and activities to join, as well as advice from fellow pet lovers.

Should we really be surprised? How many can confess to following ‘famous’ cats and dogs on Instagram? Take for instance these famous pets who are already dominating the social network.

Meet Marnie the Dog who has a whopping 2.1 MILLION followers…

This is Choupette, Karl Lagerfield’s GORGEOUS cat who has 108k followers…

We adore @Poochofnyc who rocks an outfit better than most. He has 113k followers

Here’s @maruhanamogu, the cat who loves climbing into boxes, who has 103k followers…

おはよー！Morning! A post shared by Maru&Hana (@maruhanamogu) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

The free app is currently available to download from the App Store and Google Play. Once downloaded, pet owners can set up profiles using basic information and post photos or videos of their pets, that then appear in the Newsfeed.

‘We’re absolutely delighted to collaborate with Nicole Appleton on PetScene.’ said Niall Green, CEO of Second Screen, ‘There’s no doubt that people love seeing and sharing their adored pictures of pets on social media, so we’re thrilled to be able to provide a unique way of sharing this content and create a platform that engages this community exclusively – all in one place. We’re sure this concept of a social ‘petwork’ will be a hit.’

We think you might be right there Niall!