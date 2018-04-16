Northampton-House-Raffle

They hope to raise more than £1million for dementia care and research

Here’s a chance to get on the Northampton property ladder for a fiver. Yes – you read that right. Just £5 buys you entry into a raffle to win a luxury four-bedroom house in Abingdon Park Crescent.

Northampton is a thriving town with good train links into London – a direct service to Euston station takes 56 minutes. So if you’re looking to break the cycle of renting or need more space, this could be just the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

The raffle is the brainchild of nurses Marty Pumbien and Annie Brown. The couple had decided to downsize from their spacious home, and saw it as an opportunity to raise money for the vulnerable people they had been working wth.

‘During our careers, whether in a busy Accident and Emergency Department, Emergency Admissions Unit, or more recently during my rounds as a District Nurse, we both have first-hand experience of helping people who have dementia,’ says Marty.

‘Especially since moving to a community based job, I’ve noticed services are struggling due to a lack funding available to them. I could list many examples of patients left on their own for hours at a time with my visit as the only contact with other people they had. Suffice to say, I saw it a lot.’

Marty likes big ideas, and wanted to do something that could make a real difference. And so, the raffle idea was born.

Marty and Annie’s semi-detached home was built in 1911 and overlooks Abingdon Park. Star features include a huge open-plan kitchen with glamorous black units, and a family living room with open fireplace.

The bedrooms are spread across the first and second floor, and there’s also a studio in the back garden.

Three of the bedrooms are en suite.

Exactly 500,000 tickets will be made available. If all the tickets are sold, the couple would receive £2.5million. Of that, Marty and Annie would use £800,000 to cover the cost of the house and all the legal and other costs of holding the raffle.

The next £1million will go to the University of Northampton, where £200,000 will be spent on projects that will make Northamptonshire dementia friendly for patients and their carers. £800,000 will go into an endowment managed by the Northampton Community Foundation. The body will use it to fund projects such as UnityDEM – a community service offering dementia care, support, information and training.

Finally, the last £700,000 would go towards another house that would be raffled off, with the profits going to local charities.

If you’d like to enter the raffle, visit Win A Dream House.

Good luck!