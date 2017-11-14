Best known for their love affair with florals Oasis clothing have expanded on their signature fashion range to launch beautiful bedding and accessories for your home

Lifestyle fashion brand Oasis has partnered with fabric and wallpaper specialist Clarke & Clarke to launch a range of products for the home. This is the first time that Oasis clothing has explored the world of interiors, and may we say it’s pretty impressive as a debut collection.

The brand new range of bedding and accessories will first be available online at Very and Next next month. A further range of curtains, fabrics, and wallpapers will be available direct from Oasis from spring 2018.

Remaining true its core Oasis have retained a love of blousy florals on the bedding sets and co-ordinating cushions, reworking designs from their established fashion archive.

Above is the ‘Ava’ design that features birds and butterflies beautifully dancing amongst the flowers.

‘Home is a new category for us and we are excited to be launching these products with Clarke & Clarke’, says Hash Ladha, COO of Oasis, ‘We have worked closely to ensure these products showcase our designs to the full, as well as fitting with our brand values. We are confident that these products will appeal to the existing Oasis customer, as well as a new customer base’.

The large-scale blooms contrasting against the deep ebony ground on this ‘Florianna’ design create a real sense of drama. To make a further stunning statement this bedding set has a contrasting magenta on the back, along with coordinating pillowcases.

The ‘Leighton’ bedding set (above) has a luxe feel to it, paired beautifully with baroque French-style bedroom furniture. The decorative blooms featured on this print are painted in deep jewel tones bursting with life. The stunning ochre reverse enhances the jewel tones perfectly, to make a fashionable statement.

As the title of this design would suggest ‘Botanical’ is very much about hand-drawn florals perennials, birds and butterflies set in a more earthy colour palette. To keep the design looking modern the reverse features a small-scale geometric print.

If you’re a fan of the flower power prints of Oasis keep your eyes peeled for the collection to launch from December 2017.