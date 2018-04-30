Cast your eyes around this unusual converted chapel in Rutland

Looking for a house with character?

It doesn’t get much more characterful than a converted chapel. In fact, this three bedroom property was originally constructed as a Palm House, and altered to a Chapel at a later date.

Then it was converted to a three bedroom house – so it’s seen a fair few transformations over the years. The property adjoins 17th Century Grade II Listed Stocken Hall, and is surrounded by roughly 4 acres of landscaped communal grounds.

Featuring a south facing Georgian facade, Stocken Hall was renovated in 1999 and reconfigured into eleven separate dwellings, each with their own parking space.

The House

Despite being adjoined to Stocken Hall, Old Chapel is a generous-sized property, with three bedrooms. A solid oak front door opens onto a high-ceilinged entrance and inner hallway, with fitted cupboards.

The Living room

From the hallway you’ll find a cloakroom, and have access to a ground floor guest bedroom suite (with en-suite shower room). Head on into the drawing room, which features an unusual hexagonal bay with shuttered windows.

The Kitchen

The drawing room leads to the kitchen, which has a similar hexagonal lay out. Complete with granite worktops and integrated appliances, the kitchen also has an exterior door. This means you can easily pop out and have your dinner in a well-appointed outdoor seating area.

Upstairs

At first floor level, the mezzanine study (fitted with a Neville Johnston suite) overlooks the drawing room. This is the perfect space to get any work done without feeling too detached from the rest of the house.

Choose from three bedrooms, including one with the house’s characteristic hexagonal shape. This bright room is lit by unusual low level windows, as well as high level velux roof lights.

You can find the Old Chapel located 1.7 miles north of the village of Stretton, amidst attractive countryside.

The Old Chapel is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of offers over £425,000.

Fancy living in this converted chapel?