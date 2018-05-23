Fancy living on the water’s edge? Otter Cottage could be the home of your dreams

This charming slate-hung house occupies an idyllic spot right on the waterfront in Falmouth, Cornwall

Calling Otter Cottage home is as close to living on the water as it gets without occupying a riverboat! The stunning waterfront house comes with its own private quay on Mylor Creek. This magnificent location provides direct access to some of the finest sailing waters in the UK – great news for sailing enthusiasts.

The picturesque house was built in 1988 by the current owners, who thoughtfully ensured every room provided stunning views of the surrounding waters.

The house is split over three floors comprising of four generous bedrooms, an open-plan living and kitchen area with an additional more formal living room. The garden runs alongside the river, with a paved area perfect for entertaining and watching the boats sail by. An ample grassed area and a greenhouse are ideal for gardening fans to enjoy.

Waterside living

Looking almost like a doll’s house Otter Cottage couldn’t be more picture perfect in such a serene waterside setting.

‘Otter Cottage is a wonderful waterside lifestyle opportunity,’ says Ben Davies, Property agent at Savills. ‘it’s the perfect home in which to enjoy the very best of this beautiful part of the Cornish coast.’

The kitchen

The generous sized kitchen has a traditional country feel thanks to the terracotta floor tiles and classic wooden kitchen units.

Doing the washing-up isn’t a chore with a view that good surely?

The living room

The living room, located on the first floor, features floor-to-ceiling doors windows to ensure you drink in the views. The TV becomes almost redundant in this incidence.

The bedroom

The master bedroom mirrors the living room, again on the first floor offering those breathtaking views. Imagine waking up to that everyday – dreamy.

The bathroom

Complete with a freestanding slipper roll-top bath and wall panelling the bathroom offers a classic country feel.

The gardens

The terraced gardens stretch along the creek, and include a lawn, greenhouse and a series of well-established flower beds.

The paved terrace is the ideal spot for summer entertaining

A stone bridge leads over the small pond into a second area, where the path continues down to the private quay.

The waterside views

This dreamy home is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £1,750,000

