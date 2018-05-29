Enjoy a wander around the magnificent Pagoda House

Step inside this breathtaking family home in Hampshire

Pagoda House is a family home with a difference. The unique Grade-II Listed house is presented over three floors, making it feel incredibly grand. The elegant interior comprises six bedrooms, five living areas, an open-plan kitchen and three bathrooms.

This impressive house was built in 1848 for Richard Andrews, the five-times Mayor of Southampton.

The current owners, residents since 2001, have carried out extensive restoration works and structural repairs. The works focused on floors and balconies, internal alterations and the reinstatement of missing or decayed original details. The works carried out have been awarded a Design Award by the City of Winchester Trust in 2007.

Exterior

This extraordinary house features ornate Oriental-style features. Originally, the house was seen as flamboyant and out of character with the architecture and fashions of that time. But the style of Pagoda House is believed to be in keeping with Andrews’ extravagant nature.

Set in the picturesque city of Winchester, in Hampshire, the house enjoys far-reaching open views over the city to St Catherine’s Hill in the distance.

Entrance hall

The high ceilings and grand staircase provide an impressive welcome to Pagoda House.

In the mid-1930s the house was subdivided into 3 flats, by Winchester City Council. The conversion was reversed in 1973, when the Bucknall-Hitchin Tutorial School occupied the house. Pagoda house returned to domestic use in the late 1970s.

Kitchen

The light and airy kitchen feels like the prefect fusion between traditional and modern country-style.

Living room

A living room fit for entertaining. It’s said that Andrews hosted some of the most influential political figures on the continent at Pagoda House.

A piano room ensures guests are suitably entertained.

The snug living area feels cosy and welcoming thanks to the log burner.

Gardens

The orangery-style extension creates the perfect indoor/outdoor living area.

The well-established gardens provide a beautifully appointed spot to enjoy some privacy outside.

Pagoda House is perched on West Hill with a southerly aspect offering fantastic far-reaching views over the city. And now it could be yours – it’s currently for sale with Savills with a guide price of £2,350,000.

We’re sure it won’t be on the market for long!