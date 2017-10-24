Have you taken your love of pets too far? Here’s 5 worrying signs you could turn into an obsessive pet owner…

Here at Ideal Home we’re slightly animal mad! After endless office discussions about our pets we’ve come to realise how our love of animals may not be the healthiest thing. Ok, so the term ‘obsessed’ may be a bit extreme, but it nevertheless got us thinking about the love we have for our four-legged friends. So how far is too far when it comes to our pets?

Here are 5 worrying signs you could be pet obsessed…

1. You crave the attention and affection of the animals

All of us love nothing more than to stroke our pets when they sit on our laps, but sometimes our need for affection can go too far. Do you chase your animal around the house longing for cuddles? Do you sleep with your pet on (or in) your bed? Maybe it’s time to shut the door and get some uninterrupted 40 winks without the cat or dog to cause distraction.

2. You are addicted to kittens, puppies or simply acquiring new pets

Don’t you just love it when your kitten is only a few months old and they have to learn how to walk, clean themselves and play? We all love pets when they are babies, but sooner or later they grow up into big adults who grumble when they are picked up. Most pet obsessives are addicted to acquiring new pets, and kittens are the cutest of them all.

3. You prefer their company to anyone else

Don’t you love that moment when you arrive home and your dependable four-legged friend runs to the door to greet you. It’s easy to see why we love them, but let’s face it, it’s a bit weird if we favour their company over humans. When you start declining invitations for nights out in favour of sitting in with your cat, you know it’s become a problem.

4. You love the idea of rescuing animals

Do you feel a strong need to rescue animals from shelters, friends who can’t care for them and other situations? If you also find it hard to refuse any new animals, it could be consider an obsession. The serial animal rescuer is only a few steps away from becoming an animal hoarder.

5. You treat your animals like humans

Do you refer to yourself as ‘mum’ or ‘dad’ and talk to them in your best baby voice? Do your colleagues at work groan every time you go on about Felix’s fussy eating habits? Do you offer up an adorable photo montage, like a proud mum, at the mere mention of your pets name? If any of these ring true, maybe it’s time to stop treating them like your kids – and own up to the possibility you’ve become obsessed.

How pet obsessed are you?