Pinterest summer entertaining trends for 2018 revealed!

Summer is on its way, are you ahead of the hottest entertaining trends that are powering Pinterest?

Summer is THE time to entertain. Whether you’re hosting a garden party, throwing a BBQ or planning a picnic in the park, Pinterest’s summer entertaining trends report is the place to start for inspiration.

The trend report for 2018 shows what Pinterest users are searching and pinning right now, relating to summer entertaining ideas. The trends follow five main categories: entertaining essentials, gardens must-haves, food and drink, parties on the go and kids.

Looking for summer party ideas? Read Summer garden ideas to help you get the best from your space

From stargazing parties to wine slushies there’s something for everyone to try this summer. However you decide to entertain your guests, Pinterest is a great place to start for inspiration.

Here’s what’s trending…

Entertaining essentials

1. Eyes on the skies! People are looking to the stars with stargazing parties on the rise. Searches are up 192 per cent since January 2018.

2. Seafood is the thing to grill this season. Barbecued seafood searches are up 93 per cent year on year

3. Dress up your sauces with creative condiment displays, up 311 per cent.

4. Add foliage to your feast. The search for simple botanical place cards is up 79 per cent.

5. Edible table runners are up 125 per cent since January 2018. Consider this the new cheese board. Whatever the dining occasion, this delicious table decoration is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

6. Hydration stations at the ready! Create a water bar, up 171 per cent, at your next soiree to help guests hydrate.

Garden must-haves

1. Gardens transform into beer gardens, with beer garden party searches up 638 per cent year on year.

2. Who doesn’t love pizza? Throwing pizza parties is the new thing as DIY pizza oven searches are up 68 per cent year on year.

3. No garden? No problem. Make any outdoor space work for summer entertaining. The term patio party is up 123 per cent.

4. Exposed globe bulbs have been a trend for a while. This summer they are bigger than ever, with searches up 276 per cent, as people take this aesthetic outdoors.

5. Hanging out is becoming more popular, quite literally as hanging daybed searches increase by 142 per cent.

Summer food and refreshments

1. Avoid becoming a full-time bartender by preparing big batch cocktails ready to serve. Searches for batch cocktails are up 60 per cent.

2. Slushies are no longer just for kids. Get creative with vino with the new trend for wine slushies, up 3037 per cent year on year.

3. Pinterest is seeing pepper cocktails hit menus at various restaurants. With searches up 347 per cent it seems people are creating them at home too.

4. Strike up the BBQ with grill bombs (+133% YoY), a recipe that’s easy to prepare and bursts with flavor.

5. Picnic hampers are set to be heaving with picnic pies, as searches increase by 78 per cent year on year.

6. Stay cool. Take a twist on a classic with waffle ice cream sandwiches, up 143 per cent.

Parties on the go

1. Pinterest is reporting a rise in nature getaways, up 337 per cent as people search for ways to take their parties outdoors.

2. The trend for eco-friendly picnics is on the rise, with reusable utensil searches up 221 per cent.

3. For an easy way to keep wine glasses upright during your next picnic, try a wine stakeholder. Interest for this quirky picnic accessory is up 132 per cent.

4. Shake things up by tossing lunches in jars to keep things organized and spill free. Picnic in a jar is up 346 per cent.

For Kids

Video Of The Week

1. Get creative with the kids by throwing summer craft parties, up 83 per cent year on year.

2. Fresh fruit popsicles are up 185 per cent since January 2018. A healthy way to keep kids cool this summer.

3. Weather not cooperating with your party plans? Fear not, bringing the summer experience inside is a trend with indoor camping up 287 per cent.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

We’re all set to entertain in style this summer, thank you Pinterest.