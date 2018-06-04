Pinterest reveals the six hottest interior trends right now!

From bold botanical prints to gold sinks, check out Pinterest's latest interior trends to nail this season

Whether you’re renovating or simply refreshing decor, Pinterest is on hand to provide the inspiration needed to transform a living space into something spectacular and personal.

Our friends over at Pinterest have revealed the key trends being pinned right now! Plants and gold accents are where it’s at for interiors this summer people!

Gold accents

From faucets to frames, Pinterest has revealed a 96 per cent global increase in ideas being saved as ‘gold accents’ in the past year. it makes sense to us – since adding touches of gold into your decor can really help liven up a simple interior design.

1. White and gold bathrooms

Chrome bathroom are so 2017. The trend for gold, brass and even matt black fittings are overtaking the traditional ‘safe’ chrome option. Rather than playing it safe, and perhaps protecting the re-sale value of a bathroom, people are being braver and giving bathrooms a touch of personality. Gold bathrooms are made for Instagram, but perhaps not for the faint-hearted.

2. The gold sink

Wash your hands of plain old boring white basins! Sinks are going for gold in today’s modern bathrooms. This incredibly luxe look is ideal for making a real style statement. A popular choice to accentuate gold washbowls are natural marble-effect surrounds. Mixing natural stone materials with metallic finishes is a huge trend coming for Autumn Winter 2018 collections.

Inspired by plants

Below, we reveal the top trending interior ideas on Pinterest to inspire you to bring a touch of the outside in for the summer months ahead.

3. Leaf wallpaper

From framed plants, up 396 per cent, and leaf wallpaper, up 46 per cent, it would seem people are going tropical this summer. Large-scale lush leaf print wallpapers are the biggest trend for feature walls right now.

4. Botanical prints

Botanical prints adorning walls, fabrics, bedding, soft furnishings is a huge trend for this season. The high search volumes on Pinterest indicates that we’re looking for inspiration for ways to use botanical prints in our homes.

5. Pressed flowers

You’d be forgiven for thinking pressed flowers were old fashioned and dated. The popularity of pressed flowers on Pinterest proves they are back in fashion. Most are undertaking simple craft projects to frame fresh flowers. Whether they are picked on a day out in the countryside or taken from a special bouquet, framing pressed flowers is the new way to display treasured memories.

6. Club Tropicana downstairs loo

Downstairs cloakrooms are bold and beautiful this season. Perhaps it’s the smaller scale that’s making us more confident with colour and furniture choices in the downstairs loo.