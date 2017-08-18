The Amazon product everyone is snapping up for their holiday

Tamara Kelly
By

Setting off on your holidays? Have you packed all the essentials? Swimming cosies, flip flops, sunscreen... giant pool inflatable?

That’s right, this summer the pool inflatable has become a must-have item to pack. Gone are the days of buying a limp lilo when you arrive at your destination, that soon becomes redundant by the end of the trip. People are now preparing themselves with highly photogenic pool floats before they set off.

What sunnylovers dreams are made of… #sunnylife 📷 @studiodiy 🌈 Shop via the link in our Bio 👆🏼

A post shared by SUNNYLIFE 🏝🏝 (@sunnylifeaustralia) on

Amazon are reporting a 195% rise this summer in sales of pool inflatables thanks to the celebrity trend.  We’re all familiar with the stylish flamingo pool float, up 213% on last year, as seen beautifully modelled by Kendall Jenner.

🌸

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Buy Now: Giant Raft Inflatable Pink Flamingo Swimming Pool Float, £29.99, Amazon

‘It is great to see our customers’ imagination run wild as they express their fun side by making waves with such bold statements in swimming pools and on beaches,’ says Sriram Parthasatathy, Toys Store manager at Amazon. ‘The trend is clearly not going anywhere, as large inflatables continue to prove popular in terms of sales and on social media’

The most surprising to us is the popularity of the ride-on gecko, up a whopping 600% on last July’s figures. Here’s the star of the show, but as yet no celebrity has snapped up the opportunity for a selfie…

Smiling-Gecko-Ride-On POOL INFLATABLE

Buy now: Intex Smiling Gecko Ride-on, £9.99, Amazon

It would appear that sea creatures are proving to be a big hit with Amazon shoppers, with the lobster float swimming ahead, up 500% on last July and turtle, stingray and shark designs all close behind.

You're only one float away from a great mood #pooltimesunnylife 📷 @vajeanabrick ☀️ Shop via the link in our bio 👆🏼

A post shared by SUNNYLIFE 🏝🏝 (@sunnylifeaustralia) on

Related: Trend Alert! Lobster love is in the air

Amazon Sea-Turtle POOL INFLATABLE

Buy Now: Intex Lil’ Sea Turtle Ride-on Swimming Pool Beach Toy, £10.25, Amazon

Lest we not forget the unicorn, a current trend that is sweeping the nation…

Read more: Amazon’s game-changing summer store

Be sure to grab your inflatable character of choice before you take to the beach this summer, and  join in the fun with a fabulous poolside selfie #poolfloat

