Could you live in this one-bedroom prefab home?

By

Prefab homes are being touted as the saviour of the UK's housing crisis, but would you shack up in this tiny 26 sq m apartment?

It’s common knowledge that the UK’s housing supply is in crisis, and a company better known as a car and home insurer believes it has a solution, in the form of prefab homes.

Legal & General has opened a new ‘modular’ factory for the production of ‘flatpack’ houses. Working with RHP housing association, it’s developed a revolutionary prefab home model that can be installed in a single working day. The timber-framed homes are made in modules at a factory in Leeds and bolted together on site.

Short on space? Read: Small living room ideas for gorgeous spaces

Prefab house

Image credit: Andrew Holt

They come complete with a built-in kitchen, bathroom, doors, fitted carpets, and even furniture if requested. The downside? They’re tiny, at just 26 sq m. Could you live in such a small space?

Let’s take a look around the prototype…

Prefab house

Image credit: Andrew Holt

The interiors have been cleverly designed to optimise space, with a kitchen running down one side leaving space for a sofa and even a dining table in the living area.

Prefab house

Image credit: Andrew Holt

The bedroom has room for a small double bed, and has a large window to allow plenty of light in.

Prefab house

Image credit: Andrew Holt

A one-bed apartment will reportedly take one week for the factory to build. there’s also a two-bed option that will take two weeks – far quicker than the time it takes to build your average home.

Legal & General claims that the factory-line process will use less energy than usual building methods, and the homes will also use less energy to run that a standard home, making them more environmentally-friendly.

Prefab house

Image credit: Andrew Holt

The first production run began last week in Richmond, where housing association RHP became the first in the country to purchase hundreds of one-bedroom apartment from L&G. They plan to rent them out for £600-£700 per month, which is far cheaper than the average rent for the area – £1,097 according to Zoopla.

Last week, L&G also announced a new two-storey, two-bedroom ‘turn-key’ prefab home that it hopes to deliver next year. This model will be much larger, at 82 sq m. Take a tour around a prototype of the revolutionary home:

What do you think? Could this be the solution to Britain’s housing crisis?

