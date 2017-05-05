These pre-fabricated MUJI Huts perfectly balance travel and adventure with home comforts...

Do you dream of owning a mountain retreat where you can escape the stress of the city, a beach house where you can listen to the gentle lapping of waves, or a little sanctuary at the end of the garden where you can relax and feel miles from home?

Well you’ll be thrilled to hear that those masters of streamlined storage at MUJI are ready to give you the tools to make that dream a reality. The Japanese retail company, which is celebrated for its minimalist design, has just revealed official plans to sell a line of beautiful pre-fabricated huts that can be easily erected anywhere to create a small outdoor room with bags of style.

The vision behind the new MUJI Huts is to create a quick-build structure that immediately blends in with the surroundings, helping you to feel close to nature and welcoming you to a new way of life.

‘It’s not as dramatic as owning a house or a vacation home, but it’s not as basic as going on a trip,’ they say on their website. So it’s perfect for anyone who loves going away, but also appreciates home comforts.

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile

The huts have been cleverly created with MUJI’s classic minimalist styling, in terms of both size and design. The interior of the MUJI Hut measures just 100 square feet, while the covered patio area is an extra 30 square feet. Altogether the space is big enough for three or four people to relax in.

Large sliding glass doors along the front of the hut, plus a smaller window at the back, allow for plenty of light and air to circulate.

Built on top of a concrete foundation, all of the wood used for the hut is from Japan. The external walls are made of wood-charred cedar finished with an oil stain, while the inner walls are untreated cypress plywood, so you can design and personalise the interior to suit your own style and taste. The mortar floor is smooth and easy to clean, and can be topped with a rug for optimum cosiness.

MPU 02

The MUJI hut is priced at ¥ 3,000,000 (around £20,000), but excludes the cost of any planning permissions that may be necessary. The tiny houses will be available August, but only in Japan to begin with, so we’ll have to sit and wait patiently for the opportunity to get our hands on one!