Get your shed winter ready with these nine steps

Preparing the garden for a long and cold winter is one of our top priorities every autumn. If you haven’t already done so you should be planting spring-flowering bulbs, creating your own compost bin with fallen leaves and garden debris, and cleaning and storing away garden tools.

But let’s not forget the garden shed! Whether used as a storage spot, a potting room or a garden retreat, for many of us a shed is an extension of our home. It makes sense then to prepare your shed for the impending winter weather in the same way that you would prepare your house.

With some help from The Posh Shed Company, we’ve come up with some top tips to ensure that your shed survives whatever weather this winter throws at it.

1. Ensure that the air gap is maintained under the base and around all sides. Check on an annual basis to ensure there isn’t a build up of debris growing around it.

2. Check your roofing felt for wear and tear, and repair it as required.

3. Check the windows and use some silicone sealant if necessary.

4. Apply wood treatment to prevent damage such as rot.

5. Check your guttering and keep it clear of leaves. If you don’t already have gutters, consider installing them so that water can easily run away from the shed’s surface.

6. If snow piles up on the roof of your shed, clear it off with a broom or rake. Snow and ice can weigh down the roof and, causing problems over time.

7. Open doors and windows whenever possible to keep an airflow going.

8. If you notice any small mould growths appearing inside your shed, wipe down with a diluted bleach solution as soon as you can to prevent it from spreading.

9. Squirt the lock and any metal fittings with oil to stop you from having to battle with a rusty lock come spring time.

Take this advice and prepare your shed for winter, and it will still be ship-shape come springtime!