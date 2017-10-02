These eight handy tips will get you winter-ready in no time

As the autumn nights start drawing in and the weather starts to worsen, it’s important to get your home winter-ready for when strong winds, rain and snow hit. Caught unprepared, strong winds and rain can cause damage to your exterior, while icy cold weather can cause pipes to freeze

Yet it seems that many of us are not preparing our homes for the cold months ahead. Research from Policy Expert has found that 70 per cent of people do not check that their pipes are well-insulated, risking freezing and bursting pipes during the cold weather. What’s more, over a third of homeowners do not check that their boiler is in good working order, risking a costly expense if it breaks down, not to mention a freezing home and no hot water.

Nobody wants to be left with a chilly home and costly repairs, so it’s important to get your home ready for when the north wind doth blow.

Fortunately, Policy Expert have come up with eight top tips to ensure that your home is protected from harsh winter weather:

1. Check your boiler and heating system

If you haven’t done so already this year, get your boiler checked and/or serviced by a Gas Safe registered plumber. There’s nothing worse than being left without hot water or heating in the bleak mid winter!

2. Secure roof tiles

Check for any cracked, missing or loose tiles and replace them. If a roof is in disrepair, strong winds and the weight of snow can wreak havoc on your roof.

3. Repair damaged chimneys

Look for cracks and loose render around chimney pots and at the roof join. High winds and heavy rain can damage chimneys even further so make sure they’re properly stable before the worst of the weather kicks in.

4. Keep the central heating on

Set the central heating to a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius throughout the winter. This helps prevent frozen pipes and frost damage.

5. Prepare your windows

Take a look at your window frames, filling any cracks and putting on a coat of paint if needed. Extreme temperatures and wet weather can cause untreated wood to expand and rot, so treating windowsills helps to prevent this.

6. Keep your pipes warm

Apply lagging to any pipes and water tanks in exposed areas such as lofts, garages and utility rooms to prevent pipes freezing and bursting in the cold weather. The last thing you want is to be left without a water supply!

7. Clear your gutters

As the autumn leaves fall, gutters and drains can get clogged with loose foliage. Once the block becomes too much, water will start to collect in your gutter and eventually start leaking into your roof. Clear your gutters to void this fateful scenario.

8. Check your fuse box and electrics

A home’s electrics are a major source of insurance claims. If you haven’t done so in a while, get a registered electrician to check your home’s fuse box and wiring.