New Primark autumn homeware collection arrives in stores this week!

It's super early to be thinking about autumn, we know, but we wouldn't want you to miss out on these fabulous accessories

We haven’t even had summer yet we know BUT we couldn’t wait to share these new Primark autumn homeware collections with you. The discount retailer is starting to phase in the new ranges from this week, to help shoppers seamlessly transition between seasons.

We wouldn’t normally report back to you so early but we have it on good authority from our people on the inside at Primark that the fabulous new ‘Maximal’ and ‘Rapture’ ranges are creeping into stores from as early as the end of this week.

New in: Maximal trend

This more tropical trend eases the transition from summer to autumn with lots of rustic and global-inspired touches.

Vibrant tropical prints help to keep the spirit of summer alive. This bold Leaf Bedding is just £11 for a double. This collection is filled with friendly animal accessories from across the globe, such as the Elephant Hanging Plaque (£1) and the gold Elephant Ornament (£3.50).

Send out the right message with this ultra cool grey and Wooden Square Peg Board (£6). Create a feeling of Zen with your own Buddha Ornament (£6). The much-loved cactus clearly isn’t going anywhere any time soon – get this Faux Cactus Plant in an on-trend marble-effect pot for just £4.50.

The selection of affordable home accessories are all great statement pieces in their own right. Show off flowers and foliage to full potential with these jazzy monochrome Striped Vases (£5 each). Keep bits and bobs in an orderly, stylish fashion with the Wicker Baskets (£8 for 2).

New in: Rapture trend

This incoming trend emphasizes the impact a neutral colour palette can make. Home accessories from this collection are all in soothing tones, focusing on nature’s materials. Inspired by wood, leather, marble, stone and terracotta this collection is perfect for adding soft, warming tones to your home.

Cushions and throws can be completely trans-seasonal, especially in a neutral palette. Grey accessories mix in perfectly well with most accent colours, allowing these new-season buys blend in seamlessly. Layer up with the Bobbled Throw (£18).

The earthy colours, inspired by nature are heavily present in the bedding range. Add subtle colour and pattern with the new cushions, from just £3 each.

The Wire Shelf (£12) Sweet Black Wire House (£7) shelf make for delightful hallway shelves. Store post, keys, houseplants or small decorative trinkets.

Looking outside right now, it feels more like autumn, so it feels justified to get in early with shopping for next season.