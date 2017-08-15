Can’t get enough of the wizarding world? This Harry Potter collection from Primark will send you Potty

Harry Potter fans will be thrilled to hear that Primark has extended their Harry Potter clothing range to include homeware, too.

The Marvellously Magic range hit the shelves this week, sending fans into a frenzy. Holding up to its budget reputation, the high-street store has made sure that it is affordable for all, with some items priced at as little as £2.50!

Didn’t know Primark did homeware? Check out their Scandi-inspired Minimalux Collection, which launched last month.

Shoppers can add magic to their home with a range of memorabilia. There are cushions in the form of Harry’s letter from Hogwarts, fairy-lights in the shape of potion bottles and, for true fans who know what house they’re in, pyjamas and slippers emblazoned with crests for Gryffindors, Slytherins, Hufflepuffs and Ravenclaws.

Love Harry Potter? His childhood home in Godric’s Hollow is on the market for £995,000.

MPU 01 Desktop

The £2.50 notepads and £4 washbags are perfect for children heading back to school on the Hogwarts Express in September.

Inspiration for this new range came after a £4 Primark purse, featuring Chip the teacup from Beauty and the Beast, sent prices rocketing on eBay. Eager shoppers even asked the budget chain to limit the amount of stock available per person, after one keen shopper snapped up 150 items in one go.

But this time, Primark are staggering the release of the products throughout the autumn, with the majority being on sale towards the end of August. And with a total of 108 items in the new collection, there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to spend some galleons on a piece of the Harry Potter world.

Are you serious about turning your home into a Harry Potter haven? Here’s how you can make use of your cupboard under the stairs.

MPU 02

And it seems that these products could be well worth investing in, after one savvy seller on eBay made £1,000 in profit after selling 82 of those Chip purses for £15.99 each. We don’t know about you, but we’ll want to keep hold of our magical buys.