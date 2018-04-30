Will Harry and Meghan choose one of these impressive properties to start their lives as newlyweds?

With the royal wedding growing ever closer (18 days and counting…), property website Zoopla has pulled up a few ideas for Prince Harry and Meghan’s marital home. Taking into mind proximity to the royal family’s existing spread of properties, Zoopla’s selection features impressive homes in Norfolk, Scotland, Wiltshire and Kensington (where the couple currently lives).

It was rumoured back in November last year that the couple might have snagged a handsome Cotswolds house not far from Highgrove, where Prince Harry and brother William grew up. From a Scottish castle to a rambling Tudor house, we wonder if any of these properties will make the grade…

1. Former Monastery in Wiltshire

This knockout 11 bed Wiltshire home is a tudor building, believed to be one of the oldest in Malmesbury, on the southern edge of the Cotswolds. It has even been awarded a Grade-I listing because of its many historical details.

With a garden to rival that of Highgrove, it’s only down the road from Harry’s childhood home. It has kept many, many original features – a plus for period home lovers, but possibly a turn off for young newly-weds. We’re not sure that solid wood Tudor doors and detailed wood panelling are Meghan’s aesthetic preference. But there’s no denying this house is a real beauty.

This house is on sale with Hamptons with a guide price of £2,800,000.

2. Woodland retreat in Norfolk

The Royal Family traditionally spend Christmas at Sandringham. But space might be getting tighter with yearly additions to the party (that’s you, baby Louis). Should Meghan and Harry crave more privacy, this 6 bedroom Grade-II listed vicarage in Hunstanton, Norfolk might be the answer. Built in 1840 in the gothic revival style, with later additions, the couple will have 1.44 acres of woodland and two gardens to roam.

This house is on sale with Sowerbys, with a guide price of £,550,000.

3. The Ultimate Town House in Kensington, London

Only a stone’s throw from their current home next to Kensington Palace, this 9 bed townhouse would certainly give Harry and Meghan more space to spread out. They would be close to the Cambridges, meaning no shirking those babysitting duties. Flooded with natural light, this grand house even features a landscaped garden. What more could the newlyweds want?

This house is on the market with Chestertons with a guide price of £12,750,000.

4. Mini castle near Balmoral, Scotland

Video Of The Week

Down the road from the Balmoral Estate, this 6 bed detached house in Ballatar on Royal Deeside combines the look of a castle with the convenience of a modern home. Extensively refurbished, this property features deceptively contemporary interiors. But its elevated position and picturesque setting east of the Cairngorm Mountains is the real selling point.

This house in on the market with The Estate Agent Company with a guide price of £720,000.

From Kensington to Wiltshire, and Norfolk to the Caingorms! Prince Harry and Meghan’s marital home search is one seriously dreamy house hunt.