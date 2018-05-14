Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Nottingham Cottage makeover!

Could this be what the royal couple's first marital home will look like after Ms Markle has redecorated?

So we know there’s going to be a lemon elderflower cake and a carriage pulled by horses called Storm and Tyrone. But as details continue to trickle out regarding the upcoming royal wedding day, we’re thinking ahead to when the (gold) dust settles. Just what will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marital home look like?

For now, we believe they’ll remain in their Nottingham Cottage love nest. Although rumours abound as to where they’ll eventually settle.

One thing we’re sure of, however, is that Meghan will be bringing her own unique style to the cottage, which sits in the grounds of Kensington Palace. So, too, are the folks at Blinds 2 Go. They’ve even gone as far as reimagining what the place will look like after a Meghan-over.

Here’s what it looked like before…

And – after scrutinising photos from Meghan’s former Instagram account – here’s their transformation…

Meghan is well known for her love of flowers, and is frequently photographed carrying bunches of blooms into the cottage. So Blinds 2 Go has used some artistic license, and dressed the windows in its Hadley Linen Blooming Violet Roman blinds.

Elsewhere, it’s kept to a palette of white and gold, mimicking Meghan’s former apartment in Toronto. Those deep, wide linen sofa’s are a dead ringer for her old couches, and a large rug and scatterings of cushions and throws reflect her preference for a cosy, Hygge vibe. There’s even a cluster of candles, which Meghan loves to collect – Diptyque being a favourite brand. And, of course, the scheme wouldn’t be complete without Meghan’s beagle, Guy.

So what do you think of the makeover? Do you think it’s fit for our next Duke and Duchess?