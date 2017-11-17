Such is the popularity of prosecco that there are gifts everywhere right now, just in time for Christmas

We all know at least one prosecco lover, it may even be you?! If this rings true you’ll be delighted to hear the high street (and internet) is overflowing with prosecco-themed Christmas gift ideas – from gigantic bottles of bubbly loveliness to home accessories that reflect a love of the fizz. We’ve rounded up our pick of the best gifts to make a prosecco lover feel all warm and fizzy inside.

Popping a bottle of the good stuff in a gift bag is always a good place to start…

The ultimate gift for a prosecco lover has to be a bottle of prosecco surely?! Keeping it simple is fine but we say if you’re going to do it, do it in style. This gigantic bottle from Aldi is the equivalent of 6 bottles in one…we’ll drink to that!

Buy now: Prosecco Jerobeam DOCG, £39.99, Aldi

Let your guests know where they stand before you’ve even answered the door, with this humorous design. The stylish grey text sits on a natural coconut fibre base that’s extremely durable, a good quality to ensure it can handle the heavy foot fall from all the Christmas parties you’ll be hosting.

Buy now: Artsy Prosecco Doormat, £20, Amara

Get the party started with a game of Prosecco Pong! This classic party game has been updated for the fizz enthusiast. Simply bounce the pink ping pong into the plastic glasses full of prosecco – being mindful of waste, don’t fill the glasses right to the top. This set contains 12 plastic glasses and 3 ping pong balls.

Dimensions: H19 w29 d9.5cm

Buy now: Talking Tables Prosecco Pong, £15, John Lewis

This is the ultimate cushion to sit and sip comfortably. The gold lettering stands out in spectacular style against the rich black background on this design.

Buy now: Prosecco Cushion, £15, Very

The cinematic light box is so 2016…it’s now about the light up peg board right now. Enable hours of fun with this illuminated gift, with 200 peg letters the writing is on the wall for this year’s prosecco party.

Dimensions: H31 W22cm

Buy now: Light up Peg Board, £29.99, The Present Finder

Fizzicality –we’ve all been there, when the power of one too many glasses of prosecco leaves you feeling totes emosh! Never a truer word spoken than the definition on this humorous mug. This hearty mug is one for the morning after the prosecco, when a large cup of comforting tea or coffee is the all the drink you need. To make this the perfect gift you can personalise it with a name on the back.

Buy now: Personalised Mug, £9.99, Getting Personal

Who doesn’t love a scented candle?! This limited edition design is not only a delicious pink prosecco and cassis scent, it comes complete with a chic glass bell jar lid.

Buy now: Baylis & Harding Pink Prosecco and Cassis Candle and Cloche, £14.99, Argos

Every bubbles fan needs their own dedicated prosecco glass. This elegant flute is decorated with gold polka dots and stars with text that politely requests a refill.

Buy now: Prosecco Flute, £7, George Home

For those wanting a taste of the good stuff without a drop passing the lips, there’s a flavoured lip balm. This handy-sized scented lip balm is just the thing to keep in handbag to apply when you need a fizz fix.

Buy now: Cocktail Kisses Fizz & Bubbles Scented Lip Balm, £3.50, Marks & Spencer

With Christmas just around the corner, now is the time to sort a festive jumper. Ensure you look the part on Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day, Friday 15th December, thanks to this sparkly seasonal showstopper.

Buy now: Prosecco Novelty Christmas jumper, £15, Matalan

This gift round up should more than sufficiently wet the appetite of any prosecco fan. Happy gift shopping and remember to always drink responsibly folks!