Primark has Pusheen accessories for every corner of your home

The new range of home accessories is purrfect for Pusheen fans and cat lovers alike!

Do you love Pusheen the cat? If the answer is yes, get yourself down to Primark right now! The loveable moggy is decorating cushions, bedding and more to add a little Pusheen magic to homes.

=^● ⋏ ● ^=

Love a famous name at Primark? Don’t miss Miffy the much-loved rabbit hopping on down to Primark!

The meow-arvellous range is available in stores and online now, while stocks last.

Here is Pusheen looking adorable as a ‘Purrmaid’. The famous character takes on various magical roles within the range – wait until you see the ‘Pusheenicorn’ (Yes, it’s a thing!)

This small but mighty cuddly cushion has the power to perk up any room. Best of all, you can pick up your own Purrmaid cushion for just £6.

Sweet dreams are made of Pusheen mermaid prints, it would seem. This bedding set would make any little one’s bedtime a blissful one. The bedding has already sold out online, so you’ll need to head down to store to pick yours up. The good news is that it costs just £15 for a single and £20 for double duvet set.

Pusheen is the creation of artists Clare Belton and Andrew Duff, and is the star character in their webcomic ‘Everyday Cute’, launched in May 2010. The female domestic shorthair tabby was inspired by Clare’s childhood cat. You might be surprised to know that her name stems from the Irish word ‘puisin’, which translates to kitten in English.

Pusheen, like Miffy the rabbit, has a cult-like following. She even has her very own Instagram account with 891K followers…

Happy Birthday Pusheen! 😸🎂 A post shared by Pusheen (@pusheen) on Feb 18, 2018 at 10:09am PST

Stay hydrated in style with a mystical water bottle. Pusheen is transformed into a mermaid, or a Meowmaid if you will. It’s just the cutest, down to the teeny tiny fish swimming alongside our feline friends.

Buy now: Pusheen Water Bottle, £4, Primark

💖 Happy Valentine's Day! 💖 A post shared by Pusheen (@pusheen) on Feb 14, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

Video Of The Week

The adorable T-shirts are bound to sell like hot cakes. Combining our favourite cat with the popular unicorn trend gives us a stroke-able ‘Pusheenicorn’ design. And then there’s the design with her airlifted by balloons embellished with sequins. Winning.

T-shirts, from £7, Primark

Which one do you purr-fer?!