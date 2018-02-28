Queen Anne's Gate £17.95million Grade-I property in London for sale

Located in the prime area of Queen Anne's Gate, SW1, London, this vast five-bedroom home is now on the market for a staggering £17.95 million

This stunning, Queen Anne’s Gate Grade-I property in the heart of Westminster has been entirely restored and luxuriously decorated. And if you loved The Darkest Hour – this home was once occupied by Lord Haldane, former Chancellor and Secretary State for War – then you are sure like this historical property.

Just a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace and Big Ben, this townhouse is situated on Queen Anne’s Gate and is a brilliant example of early Queen Anne style, a brief period in architectural history prior to the mass development of the Georgian Age.

The property’s most unique feature is its double staircase – the original oak Queen Anne staircase, connecting the ground and first floors, has been retained and a new staircase, connecting all six storeys, added behind it (in addition to a passenger lift).

It also has a beautiful carved wooden canopy over the door frame as well as a blue plaque recognising that it was formerly occupied by Lord Haldane, former Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for War.

Thanks to its restoration, the property now counts luxuries including a cigar room, a huge master bedroom suite with his and hers bathrooms, and a vast underground kitchen and family room amongst its attributes.

The property’s stately formal dining room, professional kitchen area and staff room make it perfect for entertaining and, with the iconic Birdcage Walk at the rear of the property, it also offers fantastic views of St James’s Park.

This extraordinary Queen Anne’s Gate property is available at a guide price of £17,950,000 through Dexters and Knight Frank.