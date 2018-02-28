Would you part with £17.95million for this lavish Grade-I property in London?

Jennifer Louise Ebert
By

Located in the prime area of Queen Anne's Gate, SW1, London, this vast five-bedroom home is now on the market for a staggering £17.95 million

This stunning, Queen Anne’s Gate Grade-I property in the heart of Westminster has been entirely restored and luxuriously decorated. And if you loved The Darkest Hour – this  home was once occupied by Lord Haldane, former Chancellor and Secretary State for War – then you are sure like this historical property.

Queen Anne's Gate £17.95million Grade-I property in London for sale

Image credit: Knight Frank

Just a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace and Big Ben, this townhouse is situated on Queen Anne’s Gate and is a brilliant example of early Queen Anne style, a brief period in architectural history prior to the mass development of the Georgian Age.

Queen Anne's Gate £17.95million Grade-I property in London for sale

Image credit: Knight Frank

The property’s most unique feature is its double staircase – the original oak Queen Anne staircase, connecting the ground and first floors, has been retained and a new staircase, connecting all six storeys, added behind it (in addition to a passenger lift).

Queen Anne's Gate £17.95million Grade-I property in London for sale

Image credit: Knight Frank

Queen Anne's Gate £17.95million Grade-I property in London for sale

Image credit: Knight Frank

It also has a beautiful carved wooden canopy over the door frame as well as a blue plaque recognising that it was formerly occupied by Lord Haldane, former Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for War.

Queen Anne's Gate £17.95million Grade-I property in London for sale

Image credit: Knight Frank

Thanks to its restoration, the property now counts luxuries including a cigar room, a huge master bedroom suite with his and hers bathrooms, and a vast underground kitchen and family room amongst its attributes.

Queen Anne's Gate £17.95million Grade-I property in London for sale

Image credit: Knight Frank

The property’s stately formal dining room, professional kitchen area and staff room make it perfect for entertaining and, with the iconic Birdcage Walk at the rear of the property, it also offers fantastic views of St James’s Park.

Queen Anne's Gate £17.95million Grade-I property in London for sale

Image credit: Knight Frank


Queen Anne's Gate £17.95million Grade-I property in London for sale

Image credit: Knight Frank

Queen Anne's Gate £17.95million Grade-I property in London for sale

Image credit: Knight Frank

This extraordinary Queen Anne’s Gate property is available at a guide price of £17,950,000 through Dexters and Knight Frank.

