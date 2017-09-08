Reese Witherspoon’s former Bel Air estate is on the market

The house she shared with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, is back on the market for £12.2million

Step inside this lavish Bel Air home, once owned by Hollywood film star Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. And it could be yours, if you happen to have a spare £12.2million.

It certainly looks like a home fit for a Hollywood movie star. The church-like estate offers ‘a wealth of charm on a grandiose scale,’ according to the listing.

Love church architecture? Take a look at these beautiful church conversions worthy of praise.

The stunning property, which sits on 0.91 acres of land, is a vision of modern décor, with pitched beamed ceilings, oak floors and exposed brickwork throughout.

Visitors will be greeted by an impressive, spacious living room with soaring high ceilings and a brick fireplace with built-in seating. Leading off from this room is a modern kitchen, dining room, media room and spacious master wing with another sitting room, a wine cellar and a bar. Large windows flood the bright and airy interior with lots of light.

Would you love a wine cellar? Who wouldn’t! Take inspiration from these wine cellar ideas to enhance your home.

Upstairs, four bedrooms and five bathrooms are decorated with the same crisp, white walls and dark oak flooring.

The exterior of the property is just as lavish as the interior. A sprawling terrace, complete with an outdoor BBQ, overlooks the pool/spa/leisure area. Park-like grounds are studded with oak and sycamore trees throughout, providing a tranquil and sheltered estate. It just calls out for long days of entertaining and relaxation.

Step inside another Hollywood heartthrob’s former home – Johnny Depp’s Kentucky farm.

After her divorce from Phillippe in 2007, Witherspoon moved to a home in the Pacific Palisades, where she lives today with her new husband, Jim Toth, and her three children.