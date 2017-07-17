Previously Richmond Registry Office, this property has hosted the weddings of some big household names

From rock and roll legends to leading catwalk models, chart topping singers and famous TV personalities, this building has hosted some illustrious weddings over the years.

One Spring Terrace was home to Richmond’s Registry office until 2015, and it’s seen its fair share of celeb ceremonies. We understand that Twiggy and Michael Witney were married here in 1977, Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith tied the knot here in 1995, Brian May and Anita Dobson wed here in 2000, and Jesse Wood and Fearne Cotton said ‘I do’ here in 2014.

The Grade II-listed, semi-detached Georgian building has recently been converted into an exquisite seven-bedroom home. Set behind an elegant yellow stock brick facade, the conversion seamlessly combines contemporary design and living with period charm.

Its generous room proportions are complemented by the excellent natural light that floods through large sash windows. The main reception room – there are three in total – is at the front of the property and has two matching fireplaces, a bespoke herringbone wood floor, fan light windows and wood-panelled walls.

Towards the rear of the property, an impressive glass extension with an exposed brick wall houses the dining room and leads out to the garden. I don’t know about you, but we’re in love!

The dining room is also connected to the kitchen, which has been custom designed and built. There’s plenty of workspace so all the family can help out with the cooking.

There’s also a playroom on the ground floor, and two of a total seven en-suite bedrooms – perfect for guests or staff. The top two floors contain the other five bedrooms, a dedicated laundry room and a cinema. The property is on the market with Savills for £5.25 million.

This is the dream buy for any hopeless romantic!