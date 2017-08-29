These are Rightmove’s most unusual listings this month

From medieval castles to private islands, these are the quirkiest properties for sale in August

August is coming to an end and it has been a month of quirky and interesting properties cropping up on Rightmove. From restored windmills and medieval castles to secluded, private islands, these are the five quirkiest properties for sale this month…

Caverswall Castle is a stunning Grade I listed moated castle in the beautiful Staffordshire countryside. As you might expect from a castle of this era, it is absolutely huge. It has a staggering 18 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and nine reception rooms.

It also has a games room, an entertainment room and a gym room. Oh, and it’s set on over 20 acres of land.

Inside, all of the furnishings are in keeping with the original style of the castle, such as the carved four-poster beds and the suits of armour.

Like your own space? Then this private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of city life, is one for you! Ross Island is located just off the coast of south-western Scotland. It covers 29 acres and includes a six-bedroom detached house with stone walls and open fires.

The listing notes that buyers should be proficient seamen with their own boat or helicopter!

The Black Mill is a Grade II listed restored mill in Lincolnshire. Set over six floors, it has stunning panoramic countryside views.

With six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms built into the cylindrical mill, not to mention a triple garage and a 16,000 sq ft workshop, this really is a unique property that we certainly wouldn’t mind snapping up.

For the same price as an entire private island, you can just about get your hands on a one-bedroom thatched cottage in the Chilterns.

The quirky character property looks like something out of a fairytale and is believed to be 450 years old. It has retained many original features including exposed beams, panelled walls, tiles floors and an inglenook fireplace. It also comes with a pretty, secluded back garden.

This quirky faux-castle on the Costa del Sol is like something out of a theme park. It has turrets, gargoyles, a drawbridge and armour. Kitsch? Maybe. Quirky? Definitely.

There is a swimming pool, sun loungers and decorative fountains, and there are also amazing views from the top of the castle over the sea and the mountains.

As the listing notes, it could make for a great business venture. Just imagine the hen dos that would come flocking!