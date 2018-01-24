We found love at Riri's place!

If you’re planning a move to West Hollywood and are looking for a base from which to ‘Run This Town’, we have excellent news for you – Rihanna’s house is for sale!

The Bajan beauty has just popped her Hacienda style, five-bedroom, six-bedroom villa on the market, and it’s yours for just over £2million.

According to Variety, Riri bought the house just five months ago, in August 2017. But it seems she’s already tired of the place and is looking to flip it, quick. Perhaps she prefers her $6.8million mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

Built in 1926, the house is described by estate agents Compass as having a ‘Spanish/modern feel’. Hidden behind mature hedges and accessed by a gated driveway, it offers plenty of privacy.

We say house – it’s actually two properties. The main house has four bedrooms, but there’s also a one-bedroom ‘back house’ that opens out onto a stunning swimming pool, lounge deck and cabana.

Back in the main property, you’ll find an open-plan kitchen with Caesarstone worktops and high-end steel appliances.

The adjoining dining and sitting areas are also furnished in white with metallic touches. Clearly Rihanna likes her interiors to, ahem, ‘shine bright like a diamond’.

Hang on, are those two Poang armchairs we see in the corner? It’s nice to know that even pop royalty shops at Ikea!

The four bedrooms are spread over the two floors, so there’s plenty of options for guests to ‘Stay’.

We love the Hygge touches, such as the sheepskin above and knitted rug and faux-fur stool, below. Clearly, Los Angeles is much colder in winter than Rihanna’s native Barbados.

Rihanna’s bathrooms are similarly chic. Each boasts its own statement feature, whether it’s a walk-in shower, freestanding bath or his-and-hers sinks.

We have two last sellings point for you. The first is that if you live here, you’ll be within walking distance to some of West Hollywood’s finest boutiques, cafes, restaurants and nightlife. And the second? If you buy it, you can actually say to Rihanna ‘…Better Have My Money’!