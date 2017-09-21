Is this little doorbell the future of home security?

This clever doorbell gadget has helped bring down approx 100 doorstep criminals in the last year

It’s common knowledge that video security is becoming mainstream. These days you don’t need a footballer’s type mansion with electric gates and multiple security cameras to keep your home safe and know who’s at the door. You can pick up reasonable home security cameras from high-street stores such as Argos for around £300 which are fairly easy to install.

But this neat little device from ‘smart’ home security company Ring has particularly caught our eye! No bigger than a regular doorbell the ‘video doorbell’ is sturdy, simple to use and discreet. By cleverly creating an ‘always home’ experience, when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected you are instantly alerted on your smartphone, tablet or PC.

And here’s the good bit – you can then see, hear and even speak to anyone at your front door from anywhere in the world using the connecting app for your device.

And this tiny gadget wasn’t just invented for lazy people – the two-way audio and high-resolution video image stores day or night footage – a vital component in the success of police investigations. It works so well it’s supported by Crimestoppers, and Ring has announced that the device is significantly aiding police departments in the fight against doorstep crime. The company has reported that using footage from Ring Video Doorbells as criminal evidence, police have made approximately 100 arrests of potential burglars and doorstop menaces in the past year.

Jamie Siminoff, founder and chief inventor of Ring says: ‘With Ring, UK homeowners can keep an eye on their property when they’re not at home and conveniently communicate with family members and doorstep visitors through smartphones. Not only are customers able to intercept burglars before they enter a property, but criminals are thinking twice at the mere sight of a Ring device.’

So the next time you’re visiting any tech loving friends and neighbours be sure to say ‘cheese’ just in case.