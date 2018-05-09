Dream of living in a romantic French chateau?

With this elegant chateau currently on the market, that dream could become a reality

Fancy escaping to rural France? It’s estimated 10,000 Brits currently relocate to France each year. If you are one of them and that idyllic new life involves a romantic chateau to call home, we’ve found just the thing.

This stunning mid-19 century chateau is plenty big enough for all the family. Comprising of six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three reception rooms, an independent guest cottage and a swimming pool. All set in a delightfully quiet corner of the French countryside of Gascon, with pretty views over neighbouring vineyards – what more could you want?

The grand driveway

The setting is picture-perfect. A central driveway leads through a sweep of parkland, offering an enchanting first view of the chateau.

From the classic white shutters to the bistro-style sun canopy, this house oozes effortless charm.

Step inside

Make an entrance. The hallway is a striking way to set you up for the tour of this impressive home. The ornate tile flooring is offset with dark wooden furniture. Not one, but two chandeliers illuminate this generous space.

The house boasts a generous kitchen with classic country-style cabinets, a range cooker and traditional terracotta flagstone flooring. With a large kitchen island and enough space for a dining table, this kitchen has all the ingredients for a busy family home.

The main living room is filled with original features. From ornate ceiling roses to the traditional parquet flooring and a grand fireplace this room is full of character.

Double doors from the living room lead out to a beautiful orangery-style room. This space is perfect for achieving that indoor/outdoor living feel. Ornate iron doors lead straight out from here onto the surrounding gardens.

The elegant bedroom features an intricate headboard, bed canopy and statement chandelier. The high ceilings and double french doors make this bedroom feel larger than most living rooms.

The gardens are a dreamy vision of climbing foliage and wild meadow flowers. The epitome of french style, the gardens look beautifully effortless.

The pool is beautifully secluded thanks to surrounding trees and long meadow grasses. The guest cottage is a standalone unit within the grounds that could be developed.

This stunning Chateau is currently on the market with Knight Frank, with an asking price of £826,064.37.

That’s a lot of Chateau for your money.