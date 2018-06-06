Welcome to Rose Cottage – the country house of dreams!

Tamara Kelly
By

Fancy calling this idyllic country cottage home?

Dreaming of an escape to the country? Would you love to live in a house like Rose Cottage? This attractive cottage in Gloucestershire, currently on the market with Savills, could be yours for a cool £1.25 million.

Dating back to the late 18th century Rose Cottage possesses considerable charm and character. Period features include wooden Gothic-style windows, exposed beams and flagged stone floors. Don’t let the name Cottage deceive you, it’s a very spacious family home. The Grade-II listed property boasts well-proportioned rooms set over three floors.

The charming exterior

Rose Cottage

Image credit: Savills

The traditional stone exterior is what gives this family home its chocolate-box  cottage charm.

The house can be recognised as the Rose Cottage featured in the 19th century novel ‘John Halifax Gentleman’ by Dinah Craik.

The kitchen

Rose Cottage

Image credit: Savills

Like many modern country homes the kitchen is the one room that has been given an update. A sleek Bulthaup kitchen gives this otherwise traditional house a contemporary edge.

The living rooms

Rose Cottage

Image credit: Savills

The large windows and glass fronted doors flood the formal living room with natural light. Slouchy linens and decorative Ikat prints help to create a relaxed country vibe.

Rose Cottage

Image credit: Savills

A grand open fire takes pride of place in the informal living room.

The master bedroom

Rose Cottage

Image credit: Savills

High ceilings and dark floors help to create a sense of space in the master bedroom. An upholstered button-back bed, statement chandelier and floral wallpaper gives this room strong country style credentials.

Rose Cottage

Image credit: Savills

A white Villeroy & Bosch bathroom suite is complimented by a serene aqua colour scheme.

The gardens

Rose cottage

Image credit: Savills

Rose cottage

Image credit: Savills

The generous gardens provide plenty of outdoor space to sit and enjoy the surroundings.

Rose Cottage

Image credit: Savills

We predict this stunning cottage won’t be on the market for long! So if it’s your dream home and you have a generous savings pot snap it up quick.

