Welcome to Rose Cottage – the country house of dreams!

Fancy calling this idyllic country cottage home?

Dreaming of an escape to the country? Would you love to live in a house like Rose Cottage? This attractive cottage in Gloucestershire, currently on the market with Savills, could be yours for a cool £1.25 million.

Dating back to the late 18th century Rose Cottage possesses considerable charm and character. Period features include wooden Gothic-style windows, exposed beams and flagged stone floors. Don’t let the name Cottage deceive you, it’s a very spacious family home. The Grade-II listed property boasts well-proportioned rooms set over three floors.

The charming exterior

The traditional stone exterior is what gives this family home its chocolate-box cottage charm.

The house can be recognised as the Rose Cottage featured in the 19th century novel ‘John Halifax Gentleman’ by Dinah Craik.

The kitchen

Like many modern country homes the kitchen is the one room that has been given an update. A sleek Bulthaup kitchen gives this otherwise traditional house a contemporary edge.

The living rooms

The large windows and glass fronted doors flood the formal living room with natural light. Slouchy linens and decorative Ikat prints help to create a relaxed country vibe.

A grand open fire takes pride of place in the informal living room.

The master bedroom

High ceilings and dark floors help to create a sense of space in the master bedroom. An upholstered button-back bed, statement chandelier and floral wallpaper gives this room strong country style credentials.

A white Villeroy & Bosch bathroom suite is complimented by a serene aqua colour scheme.

The gardens

The generous gardens provide plenty of outdoor space to sit and enjoy the surroundings.

We predict this stunning cottage won’t be on the market for long! So if it’s your dream home and you have a generous savings pot snap it up quick.