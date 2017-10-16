The Rotimatic promises authentic Indian flatbreads in minutes

It also makes puri, tortillas and pizza

Got a thing for Indian food, and £760 burning a samosa-sized hole in your pocket? Then you might want to spend it on the Rotimatic, the world’s first fully-automatic flatbread making robot.

The gourmet gadget was dreamed up by husband and wife team Pranoti Nagarkar and Rishi Israni, who spent eight years and created 11 prototypes before settling on the final design. It goes on sale in the UK today, having already made a commotion – or should that be korm-otion (?!) – in the USA and Singapore.

To use, it, turn it on and add water and flour to the canisters at the top. Then select how thick and soft you’d like your roti to be, and how many you’d like to make. Press start and the machine will rustle up a roti dough. This is shaped, baked, puffed up and dispensed at the bottom of the machine, delicious and hot.

The Rotimatic can make one roti a minute, and can also whizz up popular flatbreads like tortillas, masala roti and puris. It’s even capable of producing pizza bases.

Pranoti says, ‘I try to eat healthy and stay fit. But I realised that following a healthy diet plan was always challenging and time consuming. I wanted to eat healthy home-cooked meals but I never had the time to prepare an entire meal from scratch. I wanted to solve this problem with the use of technology and that’s when the idea of Rotimatic was born.’

‘Our hope is to see a Rotimatic in every kitchen. We want it to be a part of people’s everyday life. Just like a washing machine or a refrigerator.’

Rishi and Pranoti reckon that having a Rotimatic at home can save close to an hour a day, and will be used five times a week by its most devoted users. And they’re already getting fan mail. ‘You always know exactly what your family is eating, because you get to choose the ingredients yourself and steer clear of unwanted preservatives,’ says one happy customer. ‘The kids don’t even have to wait for me to get home — they can start eating fresh rotis instead of junk food. It makes your life a lot more convenient!’

As you’d hope from a machine that costs close to £800, the Rotimatic has plenty of tricks up its sleeve. Its companion app is being developed so that you can use it to control the machine and download new recipes. And because the Rotimatic is connected to the Internet, if anything goes wrong, the company’s engineers can remotely diagnose and try to fix the problem.

To get your hands on a Rotimatic, you’ll need to join the waiting list – sign up at rotimatic.com/list.

We can’t deny it’s a big investment. But if you’re looking for rotis that taste like Mummy ke haath ka khana (mum-made food), it could be worth it.