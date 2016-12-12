It's a right royal Yuletide at Buckingham Palace. The Christmas decorations are up, the trees are dressed and although we can't see them in person, the palace has shared a few insider pics on its social media accounts.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Buckingham Palace 🎄,” was the caption shared on the Royal Family’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, accompanied by a collection of festive snaps showing off this year’s decorations.

These include three trees, garlands, multicoloured baubles and very regal Christmas tree ornaments.

Naturally, the trees are covered with crown-shaped baubles, and we see a close up of one made of red material and gold trimming, embroidered with ‘Buckingham’ and various jewels.

The trees themselves are kept to a simple, classic colour scheme of white, twinkling fairy lights and gold. But along the bannisters and around the balconies, the designers have had fun with colour, adding an array of bright baubles to contrast against the gold that’s there year-round.

How do they shape up to yours?