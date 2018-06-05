We popped into Sainsbury's earlier to shop the new high-summer 'Havana' homeware collection – and we found some amazing pieces for under £5!

We can all relate to popping into the supermarket to fetch milk and bread, only to emerge with an irresistible on-trend macramé cushion – am I right?

Here at Ideal Home we always love a good supermarket homeware collection! Not only do the design teams rock the latest trends, the inexpensive home accessories provide the ideal solution for updating your home, with ease, on a budget.

This week make your supermarket of choice Sainsbury’s so you don’t miss the new Havana collection. With decorative finishes, fabulous fruit designs and sharing platters aplenty this new range will add a splash of Cuban-inspired vibrancy to summer festivities.

Here’s our pick of the best buys we found in store earlier…

Havana collection

The new Havana collection takes inspiration from the vibrant patterns and colours of Cuba. We knew when we saw the photography that this range was definitely made for livening up homes for summer.

Spotted in store…

In store this collection makes such a visual impact! It’s impossible not to be drawn by the allure of the vivacious colours and zesty lemon motifs!

The Casa de Cuba Lemon Round Tray is a hero product from this new collection. At just £6.50 it’s an absolute bargain – perfect for adding a little razzle dazzle to serving summer drinks.

These fab cactus candles are a simple yet effective way to add colour, pattern and ambience to any soiree. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy the subtle scent of Mojitos filling the air this summer? Mojito Tall Tin Candle with Cactus, £5.

The melamine tableware is second to none for realness, it looks just like china – we were fooled! This Casa de Cuba Tea Plate is only £3.50. Mix and match this fruity number with more abstract pattern designs in the collection, to create an eclectic feel to dining.

Two further hero products from the new collection are the Casa de Cuba Lemon Platter, £12 and the Casa de Cuba Seat Cushion, £8.

Happy supermarket shopping this week all!