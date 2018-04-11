The beautiful Sainsbury’s Home wedding range gets a YES from us!

Say I do to this stylish new supermarket collection adding style, without blowing the budget

Throwing a wedding is an expensive affair. When it comes to the big day there are certain areas you can’t afford to cut costs; catering, photography and the dress for instance. But then there are those areas where you can add decorative value without over spending your budget.

Especially with the addition of ranges such as this new Sainsbury’s Home wedding collection.

No persons here present at Ideal home HQ would object to these fabulous pieces decorating their wedding…

Sainsbury’s Home wedding range

This affordable new wedding collection is here to help celebrate in style, while taking the strain off your decorating budget.

Make sure your nearest and dearest know where to be seated with the help of this table plan. The wooden design features simple cards hanging from twine, held on by sweet copper clips.

Buy now: Wedding Table Plan, £16, Sainsbury’s Home

Real flowers are ideal, but also a huge drain on your decorating budget. When faux foliage looks this good who would ever know they weren’t real? This charming heart arrangement comes with a tag, making it perfect for a numbered centerpiece.

Buy now: Wedding White Heart Faux Floral, £12, Sainsbury’s Home

Number tables in style. These simple white wooden numbers on sticks can be placed in bouquets, vases or even cakes – whatever you choose to dress the tables!

Buy now: Wedding Table Numbers, £12 for set of 12, Sainsbury’s Home

Flowers play such a huge part in transforming a space ready for a wedding. These simple faux white roses and eucalyptus arrangements come in a beautiful mercury vase to add a touch of subtle sparkle. Dot a few in among the real flowers as a filler, making your money go further. You also get to keep them after the big day!

Buy now: Wedding Mercury Faux Floral, £10, Sainsbury’s Home

Pass around a guest book to create a treasured archive, to look back and re-live the happy day.

Buy now: Wedding Guest Book, £12, Sainsbury’s Home

Which way to the dance floor? Point guests in the right direction with this fun light up sign. Fairground-style lights are all the rage right now, making this a great home accessory even after the big day.

Buy now: Wedding Light Up Arrow, £16, Sainsbury’s Home

The affordable wedding range will be in stores and online while stocks last. Set the date to shop ASAP.