Introducing the new Samsung QuickDrive™ laundry range

Promotional feature with Currys

First there was ecobubble™. Then there was AddWash™. And now Samsung is back with another amazing innovation – QuickDrive™. Promising first-class wash results in up to half the time*, this hero range of laundry machines are a washday dream.

If you’re after a good-looking appliance for a hard-working kitchen or utility room, look no further than the QuickDrive™ series. These sleek machines boast easy-to-use touch controls and can even be programmed and monitored remotely with a smartphone app**, so you can put your washing on while you’re at work. Or – if you’re really making the most of the extra time you’ve created for yourself – when you’re at the spa, coffee shop or your favourite boutique.

Reduce the washing time by up to 50 per cent*

Hate waiting around for your wash to finish? QuickDrive™ can free up your day without compromising the cleaning performance*. Samsung’s unique fabric-care drum is equipped with a pulsator, which covers the entire drum with water in double-quick time. Because of this speedy water flow, the detergent you add will penetrate deeper into the fabric. This gives your clothes a thorough wash in less time, and all while treating them like royalty.

Wash cool and save energy

Samsung’s new laundry machines won’t just win you time – they can save energy, too, by washing brilliantly at cooler temperatures. Their efficient ecobubble™ technology mixes air, water and detergent to create bubbles that penetrate your clothes faster. This technology means that you don’t have to wash hot for fantastic results – good news for the environment.

Add to the wash during the wash

We’ve all been there. You’ve just closed the washing machine door and pressed ‘start’, only to spy a stray piece of clothing that’s managed to escape from the laundry basket. Sigh! But with Addwash™ there’ll be no more dropped-sock frustration! Open the innovative AddWash™ door to quickly pop in anything extra during the wash*** – whether that’s a stray sock you missed, extra softener, or any delicates or hand-wash-only garments that could benefit from a final rinsing.

With a choice of 8kg, 9kg or 10kg washing capacities, there’s an ideal Samsung QuickDrive™ machine for every household. What’s more, each one come with an impressive 11-year warranty**** for peace of mind. You can find your perfect match in store and online at Currys.

Now all you need to do is decide how to spend all that extra ‘me time’ you’ll be getting.

*Samsung QuickDrive™ WW8800M vs Samsung WW8500K (5kg 40°C Cotton wash).

** AddWash™ door can be opened at any time when the drum temperature is below 50°C.

*** Requires ‘Samsung Connect’, available on Android and iOS. Registration required.

****Warranty must be registered within 90 days of purchase. T&Cs apply.