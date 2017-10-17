Finally! Proof that a TV doesn't have to be a boring black box!

Look closely at the below picture. One of the works of wall art is in fact an innovative and stylish television. But can you tell which one?

If you’ve chosen wisely, you will have picked the central beach scene, but we are guessing your choice was based on size alone. And that’s because at first glance, The Frame – Samsung’s new award-winning lifestyle TV – looks nothing like a television but just like the other frames on this photo wall.

Hopefully, it’s a sign that the days of cumbersome black boxes sticking out of our living rooms like sore thumbs are numbered. We’ve always hated how the addition of a TV can ruin our carefully chosen decorating schemes.

When it’s in standby mode, The Frame will display the artwork of your choice. To pick your picture, just go into Art Mode and browse the 100+ pieces by renowned artists. All of the works are originals, commissioned and selected by Samsung.

Not a fan of modern art? The Frame can be personalised further by displaying your own family photos in various layouts to include multiple images. Or choose from a wider range of images by signing up to the Art Store. The monthly subscription costs £3.99, or you can make a one-off purchase for £14.99.

Change the image as frequently as you wish, saving photos and designs in a ‘My Collection’ folder, which has 2GB of storage. That way, you’ll never get bored.

A no-gap wall mount on the back of the TV enables it to sit flush against the wall. You needn’t spoil the look with ugly wires, either. A transparent optical cable connects the TV to the Samsung One Connect box, where you can plug in extras like a Blu-ray player, games console, sound bar or surround sound system. This helps to create the illusion that your TV is in fact real hanging art.

And – as you’d expect from Samsung – this TV is cutting edge in every way. Its 4K Ultra HD certified screen delivers picture quality that’s crystalline and lifelike. It also has a sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen depending on the time of day and lighting conditions in the room.

Your favourite streaming services are all on board, including Amazon Prime and Netflix, and the One Remote can be used to control compatible devices like your Blu-ray and speakers, so you don’t need to have multiple remotes cluttering up the place.

However, like most famous works, The Frame TV comes with a sizeable price tag, similar to that of any painting hanging in a chic art gallery.

Buy Now: Samsung The Frame Art Mode 55in TV, £1,999.99, John Lewis

But can you put a price on art?