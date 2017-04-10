Complete with turrets, a loch, and built by a clan – this beautiful Highland castle for sale offers a piece of Scottish history to anyone with a spare £7.5m

Set in approximately 90 acres of grounds in Highland Perthshire, the magnificent Dall Estate sits on the southern shore of Loch Rannoch. You’ll be forgiven for thinking you’ve stepped into the land of Braveheart!

The Estate dates back to 1347, when it was allegedly gifted to the Robertson clan by Robert the Bruce. The stunning main castle was commissioned by Clan Chief George Duncan Robertson and built by renowned architect Thomas Mackenzie in 1855.

Mackenzie designed the building in Scots Baronial style, known for its regal 16th Century features, including turrets. The property also boasts many original Victorian features such as wood panelled hallways, staircases, and reception rooms.

If it wasn’t archetypically Scottish enough already, the owners of Dall Estate have decorated their staircases with tartan carpets.

From 1959-2002 the main house was home to Rannoch School, an independent boarding school whose former pupils include the current Earl of Cardigan.

In 2002 it was bought by businessman Malcolm James, who hoped to turn the Estate into an elite private members club. His plans were rejected by Perth and Kinross Council, so Mr James settled for using the castle as his private home.

The entire Estate is currently up for sale with Asset Properties for £7.5 million, making it the most expensive property currently for sale in Scotland.

Over the years, an array of modern elements have been added to the estate, including an indoor five-a-side football pitch, two squash courts, and a cinema.

The main building has at least 15 bedrooms, and there are also 19 additional homes on the land. The Estate is so vast it is often compared to a small village!

With an abundance of tress and wildlife, it is the ideal spot for fishing, boating, and golfing. It looks to us like the most idyllic Scottish setting.

Photos from Asset Properties.