The most perfect seaside getaway!

Fed up of the snow and dreaming of the perfect beachside retreat? Us, too. This stunning Sea View Retreat occupies a sought-after setting, accessed via Ramoth Way, a no-through road on the edge of Perranporth village, and it is dreamy!

Enjoying a sensational position nestled on the edge of the dunes, Sea View Retreat has spectacular views over Perranporth beach and out to sea. The property is designed in such a way that it reflects its location, with smart beach style interiors and stylish cladding on the exterior.

Want to see more properties? READ: Spains Hall – Elizabethan country house – on sale for the first time in 250 years!

The south west facing garden and decking have a wonderful outlook enjoying stunning sunsets, while the majority of the rooms have fabulous beach, sea and coastal views. Well, they do say that the sea is good for the soul.

The impressive double-height entrance hall leads through to the contemporary and spacious kitchen/dining room with French doors onto the terrace.

The living room adjoins the kitchen/dining room creating a perfect entertaining space. There are up to two double bedrooms on the ground floor and a family shower room.

The rest of the bedroom accommodation is located on the first floor and comprises a master suite, guest bedroom with vaulted ceiling and a family bathroom. The majority of rooms enjoy fabulous beach and sea views.

The property faces south west and is perched on the hillside above the sand dunes to the north of the beach, with access to the beach taken via a nearby footpath. The changing tides create a stunning and ever-changing outlook from the property with acres of golden sand for walks at low tide or rolling waves at high tide popular with surfers, while the Surf Life Saving Club one of the most active in the country.

If you love a lively atmosphere, don’t be put off by this seemingly subdued seaside bolt, The Watering Hole, a year-round bar, live music venue and restaurant, is located on the beach.

A short walk away from the house is the village centre, which offers a range of day-today amenities, including banks, surgery, a butcher, a baker, restaurants, bars and retail outlets, as well as an 18 hole golf course.

Video Of The Week

A destination for many year-round walkers, the South West Coastal Path leads from Perranporth towards St Agnes, approximately three and a half miles in distant (on foot), along some of the north coast’s most dramatic and inspiring scenery.

This Sea View Retreat, Perran Beach Dunes, Perranporth, Cornwall is available for £750,000 at Savills.