She’s hoping for a Grand Slam sale!

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has listed her Bel Air estate, and it’s on the market for an eye-watering $12 million. According to the listing it’s one of the largest estates in Bel Air’s Stone Canyon, covering 2.5 acres, which could explain the hefty price tag.

The baby blue six-bedroom property was built in 1935. It’s a traditional-style home, and while it has been updated over the years, it still holds a lot of its original charm.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez’s Manhattan penthouse apartment is for sale for $27million

High ceilings, white marble flooring and decadent chandeliers run throughout much of the home, creating a very grand aesthetic. Within the 6,101 sq ft there are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a living and a formal dining room. The semi-circular living room has wrap-around French doors leading out to the garden. And just look at the height of the ceiling!

The master suite is painted in a soft baby pink reminiscent of a Princess’ bedroom, with French doors leading to a Juliet balcony which overlooks the garden.

And just wait until you see the en suite! It’s marble-floored, with brass fittings, a freestanding claw-footed tub, a steam shower and a gold-beaded chandelier. And is that an ‘S’ for Serena we see embossed on the bath towel?

The luxury doesn’t stop there: there’s also a private gym and a swanky mahogany bar.

The house is surrounded by trees and hedgerows, as well as being set behind private gates, so it has total privacy from the neighbouring streets.

A stunning vine draped colonnade leads from the parking area (there’s a three car garage!) to the front of the house.

The grounds are covered with beautifully manicured lawns, and there’s a large sparkling swimming pool surrounded by a flagstone terrace. An open-air cabana sits at the far end of the pool, complete with an outdoor fireplace. What a heavenly spot for drying off after a dip!

But you might be surprised to hear that there’s no tennis court. Maybe Serena doesn’t like to bring her work home with her.

Love celebrity homes? We have plenty more for you to explore

The house is up for sale with Keller Williams Realty.

Serena also owns property in Paris and Florida. She bought this house in 2006 for £6.62 million, so if it sells for it’s asking price she’ll be making a very tidy profit!

Image credits: Trulia