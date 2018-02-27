86% of Britons enjoy singing in the shower

Do you enjoy singing in the shower? You’re not alone!

New research from Furniture123.co.uk has revealed 86% of Brits enjoy a good old sing song in the shower, and Madonna’s Like a Virgin is the go-to tune. (See the full list below).

In fact, the bathroom was voted the ultimate stage for Brits who enjoy belting out a tune, with 51% saying they prefer to sing their heart out in the shower over any other place.

The car and the kitchen came in second (19%) and third place (14%).

1 in 3 believe they have a great singing voice, while 47% say they sound their best when belting out their favourite hits in the bathroom.

The survey also quizzed Brits on their favourite shower anthems, and found Madonna’s 1984 hit ‘Like a Virgin’ took the top spot.

This was followed by Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ and Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

In fourth place was the famous Oasis hit ‘Wonderwall’, ahead of ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ by Lionel Richie.

Top 10 shower anthems as voted by Brits

‘Like a Virgin’ – Madonna

‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ – Whitney Houston

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ – Queen

‘Wonderwall’ – Oasis

‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ – Lionel Richie

‘Rocket Man’ – Elton John

‘Thinking Out Loud’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Jailhouse Rock’ – Elvis Presley

‘Mr Brightside’ – The Killers

‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ – Wham!

‘With bathrooms becoming more and more style-focussed, it’s inevitable that people are going to be increasingly enjoying the time they spend in there. As a result, they’ll be happier during the time they spend in there, whether unwinding in the bath or freshening up in the shower.

‘Singing is an obvious way of expressing happiness and what better time to do that than at the start or end of your day – which are typically the most common times to freshen up,’ says Mark Kelly, marketing manager at Furniture123.co.uk.

Which is your favourite ‘singing in the shower’ anthem?