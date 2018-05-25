Win at small space living with these clever ideas from Very

Make 'little' less of a big deal with these problem-solving buys

Maybe your home has always been small. Or maybe it’s seemed to ‘shrink’ over the years. Either way, these savvy buys are perfect for homes with less impressive proportions, helping you clear the clutter and maximise space. They’re all taken from the latest Ideal Home collection at Very, so grab them while stocks last!

The handy drawer unit

It’s all too easy to pigeonhole pieces of furniture. Take this bedside table, for example. The name suggests it needs to go next to a bed – but actually, it can live pretty much anywhere, so why not use one in a living room? As it has a drawer, it doubles as somewhere to hide clutter, making it more versatile than a simple side table.

Buy now: Ideal Home Monty Retro Bedside Table, £69, Very

The versatile wardrobe

The same goes for this wardrobe. You could use it a place to hang clothes, but it can also serve as a mini cloakroom in a hallway. Or as a utility cupboard. It’s available in this smart grey or classic white, and has offers a lot of storage space within a relatively small footprint.

Buy now: Ideal Home New Hannah 2 Door 1 Drawer Wardrobe, £219, Very

The diddy dining table

The decline of the dining table has been widely reported – with Kirstie Allsopp declaring the trend ‘dangerous’. So if you’re looking to reintroduce one to your home – and get family life back on track in the process – this neat design is perfect.

It’s small but perfectly formed – the table measuring just over 120cm wide. You could push it up against the wall of a kitchen and store the four chairs elsewhere until meal times, so it can also double as a prep space or somewhere for the kids to do their homework.

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Ideal Home Axxon 120 cm dining table and four chairs, £329, Very

The clutter-busting baskets

Nothing makes a space look smaller than clutter, so keep things tidy with this set of baskets. When guests are on the way, use them to gather up everything from rogue toys to the TV remote.

Buy now: Ideal Home Set of 2 Grey Open Storage Boxes, £17.99, Very

Aah, that’s so much better!