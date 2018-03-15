You'll never guess which smell will sell your home!

For Brits looking to sell their home, new research has revealed the smells which could make their house more desirable to potential buyers.

A survey of 1,015 UK adults carried out by leading household appliances retailer, AppliancesDirect.co.uk, revealed a staggering 86% of those surveyed said the smell of a house could be the difference between putting in an offer or not.

When quizzed on the scents which would be a welcome surprise when viewing a property, 35% of Brits said the smell of fresh bread baking would be a selling point.

The odor of fresh coffee came in second place, with 32% of respondents claiming they would enjoy this.

Top 5 smells that will sell your home

1. Bread (35%)

2. Coffee (32%)

3. Clean laundry (29%)

4. Fresh flowers (24%)

5. Open fire (19%)

Top 5 worst smells you could face when viewing a property

1. Pets (67%)

2. Cigarettes (62%)

3. Cleaning products (45%)

4. Damp (44%)

5. Rubbish bin (37%)



‘While the research shows there are some smells vendors really need to avoid when having viewings, there is some great opportunity to entice potential house buyers by filling the home with desirable scents.

‘By investing in a bread maker or a coffee machine for the kitchen, creating those smells is so much easier and as the research shows, are likely to leave a lasting impression on those looking to buy a house.

‘Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen a 175% increase in sales of bread makers and a 180% increase in sales of coffee machines,’ says Mark Kelly, marketing manager at AppliancesDirect.co.uk.

The survey also quizzed Brits on the other features potential buyers look for when viewing a property and found 72% would be more inclined to put in an offer if the kitchen featured new appliances such as a fridge freezer, cooker and washing machine.

61% of respondents said they would specifically look at the condition of the appliances when considering buying a house, while 45% would expect white goods to come with the house if they were to buy it.

What smell would put you off buying or visiting a home?