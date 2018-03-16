Sofa.com teams up with new British designers to create statement sofas

Tamara Kelly
By

This month Sofa.com unveils the latest Design Lab collaborations

The Design Lab is a bi-annual initiative set up by Sofa.com to support and nurture small-scale designers. Bringing together signature Sofa.com furniture pieces and the vision of talented British textile designers. The latest launch features designs by Ola Studio, Tamasyn Gambell, Tori Murphy, Zoe Glencross and Gail Bryson.

‘It’s our biggest Design Lab launch ever. We’re so passionate about the new fabrics that we’re also including them in our continuity range – meaning customers can continue to enjoy these fantastic textiles for longer, ‘ explains Sofa.com’s Chief Product Officer, Vanessa Hurley-Perera. ‘A sofa, bed or chair in any of these distinctive designs makes an exciting visual statement.’

Design Lab: Zoe Glencross

design lab

Snowdrop Sofa in Slade Stripe by in Anchor, £2,740; Mottram Meadow rug by in Anchor, £299; House cushion in Woad soft wool, £55; Bolling Bird cushion by in Anchor, £95, all Zoe Glencross at Sofa.com

Who is Zoe Glencross?

Inspired by countryside surroundings Zoe Glencross produces beautifully rustic homewares. Combining a love of texture and colour Zoe’s designs include hand-drawn sketches and hand-block prints on country linens.

Zoe’s Mottram Meadow and Slade Stripe designs are perfect for those wishing to introduce country charm into their living space. Classic stripes are great for adding a timeless pattern to furniture.

Design Lab: Tamasyn Gambell

design lab

Walter Armchair in Abstract Squares Guava, £890,Tamasyn Gambell at Sofa.com

Who is Tamasyn Gambell?

An established textile designer who prides herself on working in the most environmentally responsible way possible.

Tamasyn’s designs as part of this collaboration are a nod to Mid-century style, thanks to hand-drawn block shapes and detailing. The striking patterns help to add an element of fun to classic furniture pieces.

Design lab: Tori Murphy

design lab

Hendrik Sofa in Clarendon, col Stratus, £1,990; Hendrik armchair in Climbing Chevy, col Stratus, £1,200; Hendrik footstool in Clarendon, colStratus, £620, all Tori Murphy at Sofa.com

Who is Tori Murphy?

British textile designer Tori Murphy is synonymous with beautiful woven textures.

Tori’s new designs are a subtle fusion of floral and geometric prints in a neutral colour palette. Available in light grey and teal, both shades perfectly complement the charcoal grey and navy blue shades dominating interiors right now.

Design Lab: Ola

design lab

Minnie armchair in Victor, col Oyster Pink, £730; Minnie armchair in Victor, col Waves, £730; Percy footstool in Squares, col Oyster Pink, £210, all Ola at Sofa.com

Who is Ola Studio?

Ola Studio produce traditional crafted stationery with an emphasis on craft, quality and traditional manufacture.

The two upholstery designs for Design Lab, Victor and Squares, are taken from existing stationery ranges. This collaboration marks Ola Studio’s first foray into the world of upholstery fabrics and cushions.

The prints were inspired by a book of traditional Japanese pencil patterns, dating back over 400 years. These prints are perfect for adding subtle pattern to furniture pieces, without it becoming overpowering.

Design Lab: Gail Bryson

design lab

Maggie Loveseat in Trill by Gail Bryson in Cerulean, £690, Sofa.com

Who is Gail Bryson?

Having honed her design talent at The Conran Shop Gail went it alone to set up her own brand. Gail’s work explores colour and pattern using traditional screen-printing techniques.

Gail’s graphic upholstery fabrics for sofa.com, Trill and Soni, add plenty of personality to sofas & armchairs.

The latest Design Lab collection offers 20 new upholstery fabrics and 20 new cushion designs.

