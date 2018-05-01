Is this the coolest interiors collaboration of 2018?

The Ned is the latest London-based luxury hotel courtesy of Soho House. As you’d expect from the group’s portfolio, which includes Soho Farmhouse and Dean Street Townhouse, the interiors are super stylish.

Fans of The Ned’s lavish interiors will be thrilled to hear that this look can be easily replicated. Soho House has launched The Ned Collection, a homeware range inspired by the history and design of the hotel.

Soho Home designer Adam Greco and his team familiarised themselves with the history of the building, in order to create The Ned’s interiors. The building, formerly housing Midland Bank, was designed in 1924 by Sir Edwin ‘Ned’ Lutyens. Greco referenced 1930s ocean liners in his redesign. ‘We trawled the bank’s archives to find out what the building looked like in its 1930s heyday,’ Adam explains, ‘we were inspired by the great ships of that era, including the Normandie, and the Orient Express.’

That pretty much sums up the look of the hotel – plush velvet upholstery and richly-coloured tapestry. William Morris prints have been used throughout. Burleigh tableware features in the hotel’s restaurants. Let’s take a look at the key pieces…

Soft furnishings

The Banner round cushion will spruce up the simplest bed linen or armchair. Made from 100 per cent cotton velvet, the design is available in teal and dusky pink.

Buy now: The Ned Banner Round Cushion, £60, Soho Home

The Ned tableware

The chinaware appears in Millie’s Lounge, the hotel’s Brasserie, and in all The Ned’s bedrooms. Burleigh’s Hibiscus china features an archive pattern. The ‘banker green’ custom colour is exclusive to The Ned and Soho House. If you want a flavour of the collection without really splurging, this is the place to start. Burleigh’s china starts from £12.

Buy now: Burleigh Hibiscus Teacup and Saucer, £29, Soho Home

The Hotel’s plush furniture

The Edwin sofa,a key piece from the collection’s key pieces, has a distinctly Art Deco feel. With pleating and deep buttoning, this sofa has been carefully designed for view at all angles. Available in dusky pink or midnight blue velvet, it would be a shame to shove this beauty against a wall.

Buy now: The Ned Edwin Sofa, £3995, Soho Home

Bedroom furniture

The ‘Cosy Bed’, as in the rooms at the hotel, which comes complete with tufted William Morris headboard cushion. Modelled on the iron beds in the first-class cabins of the Titanic.

Buy now: The Ned Cosy Headboard Cushion, £585, Soho Home

Buy now: The Ned Cosy Double Bed, £1695, Soho Home

The collection is available at Liberty London. The iconic store has turned over their fourth floor atrium to showcase Soho Home bounty, which includes cut crystal glassware, sumptuous cushions and chinaware.

This is just a edit from the collection. Shop the full collection at Soho Home online.