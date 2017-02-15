Soho House and Liberty London launch new homeware range

Is Soho Home the coolest interiors collaboration of 2017? If it's good enough for Leonardo DiCaprio...

An exciting new range of homewares by cult hotel brand Soho House launches this month exclusively at Liberty London. The iconic store have turned over their fourth floor atrium to showcase the gorgeous new Soho Home products in fitting style.

Encompassing furniture, lighting, textiles and tableware, the Soho Home range aims to recreate the much-admired pared back luxury that has made their members clubs such iconic destinations around the world. A haven for the most connected and hip ‘creatives’, the gorgeous and quirky houses each have their own style but aim to create a ‘home-from-home’ for some of the world’s most discerning guests including Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicole Kidman.

Soho House’ founder Nick Jones said the collection was an obvious next step for the brand. ‘We started Soho Home because members always ask us where they can buy the things they see in the Houses,’ said Nick. ‘So we created a range to bring the House home, from the Chesterfield sofa you sit on at Soho House Chicago to the Barwell crystal you drink your Negroni from at 76 Dean Street.’

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of visiting one of their super-cool houses, you’ll recognise the distinctive mink and white striped towels that lie rolled-up in piles around the rooftop pools or the colourful teapots and matching cups that feature in the collection.

Putting an emphasis on quality and design, Soho Home brings together tabletop pieces, textiles and accessories created for, tested in, and inspired by the houses. Textiles, accessories, vintage pieces and limited edition art prints across a broad range of price points will also be available in-store.

Whichford teacup and saucer, £30; Dundas throw, £115

Gina Ritchie, who has the enviable job title of Buying Director at Liberty said they were ‘hugely proud’ of the launch. ‘Craftsmanship, unpretentious luxury and total authenticity are at the heart of Soho Home – all qualities we aspire to everyday at Liberty,’ she said.

Monroe Velvet cushions, £50 each; Grove Knitted cushion, £70; Harrison Cable Knit cushion, £45

Portobello Cashmere throw, £400

Burleigh Calico dinner plate, £17 (sadly, the delicious food is not included)

Soho Home Kitchen Small Teapot, £20

This stylish new collection has been tried and tested in Soho Houses around the world, now thanks to this exclusive new range it’s time to try it in the luxury of your own home.