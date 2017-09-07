And would you furnish your home based on your horoscope?

Could the look of our Ideal Home be written in the stars? Interiors brand Hayneedle seems to think so. It’s come up with some tips for styling your home based on your sign of the Zodiac – the theory being that each star sign thrives in different home settings.

Read on, and discover if your star sign matches your style.

More astrology: Home insurance horoscopes! Does your star sign affect your claim? All is revealed

Aries (March 21 to April 19) – Bold and minimalist

Aries are not ones for clutter, and like to keep it simple, preferring large open-plan rooms over lots of smaller spaces. Ideally, those rooms should be easy to clean, so you can rush through the housework and burn off your seemingly boundless energy elsewhere.

Mars-ruled Aries is a fire sign, and this can be reflected in your colour schemes. Deep reds and daring oranges are apt choices for an Aries home, as are fiery features like candles and wood-burning stoves. Feeling warm at all times is important, so it’s recommended you opt for carpet over hard flooring. That, or invest in underfloor heating.

Because you belong to the first sign of the Zodiac, you have a reputation for being forward-thinking. This is something you can reflect in your home by picking abstract artwork or an out-there wallpaper. Just remember to calm it all down a bit with some reflective materials. You could, for example, hang mirrors or add a glass kitchen splashback. We don’t want you feeling too overstimulated!

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) – Rustic and cosy

Taureans are ruled by Venus, the planet of ‘lurve’… but fear not, we’re not about to tell you to kit out your pad Austin Powers style. In reality, this translates to an appreciation of traditional beauty, rather than anything modern.

You want your home to envelope you in a big hug – yes Hygge was made for you. We’re talking big comfy sofas, an equally sumptuous bed, and a huge table to accommodate your love of entertaining. There’s no such thing as overdoing it with rugs, throws and cushions, and everything should be as tactile as possible.

Because you’re an earth sign, it’s good idea to surround yourself with organic materials and colours found in nature. Chunky wooden furniture, rustic stoneware and leafy green plants and succulents will appeal to your inner Earth Mother.

Gemini (May 2 to June 20) – Hi-tech and quirky

Attention-loving Geminis need a home that puts socialising first. We’re not just talking a big dining area where you can serve up family feasts – there should also be space for dancing and playing, maybe even a games room.

Your tastes are constantly changing – a result of being the sign of the twins – so you need to make sure your interiors can be updated quickly. We suggest you pick a classic colour palette and furniture, and update them frequently with new soft furnishings and accessories. You’re also into all the latest tech and mod cons. You’re kitchen will have an induction hob and you’re probably already controlling your smart thermostat with an Amazon Echo.

When it comes to accessorising, embrace your quirky side and don’t take it seriously. Have fun with lightbox signs, vibrant materials and fun objects – bring on the unicorns/flamingos/llamas/pineapples!

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) – Simple and homely

If the phrase ‘home is where the heart is’ applies to anyone, it’s a loving, sentimental Cancerian. Trends and extravagance mean nothing to you – you’re all about creating a setting that’s welcoming and nurturing. Life will revolve around the kitchen and other shared spaces.

Furniture should be bought for comfort, not style. And storage is all important, as you’re prone to hoarding mementos and treasured touchstones. You’ll have photo frames everywhere, so you’d be wise to invest as a good duster!

Your nostalgia means you’re best sticking with a classic or country look, decor wise, in neutral colours like white, pale grey and soft pastel blues, pinks and greens. Just don’t go too chintzy with it, as Cancerians can have a reputation for being old-fashioned.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Leo (July 23 to August 22) – Opulent and regal

For horoscope royalty such as yourself, nothing but the best will do. You’re fearless in your decorating style, and your home is your castle – sorry – your palace!

When it comes to choosing materials, it’s a case of bring on the bling! You’re a fan of luxury fabrics – silk sheets, cashmere throws, velvet upholstery will all feature heavily.

Grand and gilded pieces of furniture might also make an appearance, but be careful not to overdo it. There’s a fine line between regal and tacky! It’s a good idea to mix in more understated pieces – so take a huge banquet table and add simple upholstered dining chairs in a classic taupe. Or pair a statement sofa in royal purple with paired-back armchairs.

As a Leo, you are ruled by the sun. Pay homage with a grand fireplace that puts solar energies at the very heart of your home. Finally, let in as much natural light as you can by keeping window dressings to a minimum, and maybe add a skylight or two.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22) – Practical and inspired by nature

Shy Virgos shun the spotlight – and the bling – at home. Instead, they take a more practical approach to decorating, and put utility ahead of looks every time.

Dirt and clutter are the enemy. You much prefer an open-plan layout over closed-off rooms, wood flooring over carpet and muted palettes over flashy colours. It’s all about creating a home that’s easy to keep clean, with a simple, modern look.

That said, there is one thing you always have space for, and that’s books. Virgo just love to read, so you might want to indulge in a library or reading corner. And because the underlying energy of your sign is organic, you should make room for plenty of pot plants and freshly cut flowers to soothe you.

Go green: Indoor plants – our pick of the best

Libra (September 23 to October 22) – Feminine and stylish

No doubt the recent trends for blousy florals and mood-enhancing millennial pink have already made it into your home. You love a pretty, feminine look that reflects your artistic ways and love of natural beauty.

One thing you’re not so hot on is being decisive, which means it’s easy for clutter to build up. Offset that tendency by having regular clear-outs and by incorporating easy to access storage where things can be stowed away in a hurry.

The experts at Hayneedle suggest ‘You’ll benefit from a colour scheme in pastel shades of blue and green’ and that ‘glass tabletops and ornaments will help express your airy nature’. Make sure you’re able to express your love of music, too, if not with an upright piano, then with a state-of-the-art multiform music system, like Sonos.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21) – Dark and dramatic

We won’t go so far to call you the Princess (or Prince) of Darkness, but by George do you love a moody colour scheme. And because nobody tells a Scorpio what to do, when it comes to debating a decorating scheme with a partner, you always get your way.

Create a cosy space you can retreat to with dark midnight blues, purples and charcoal greys, mixing in exotic ethnic patterns and finds from far-flung travels.

Scorpios are known for their individualism and flair, but you shouldn’t neglect simple comforts. Choose soft squishy sofas, a king-size upholstered bed and let in the light. Hayneedle’s advice is to ‘provide balance with natural light in spacious areas – you’ll be pleased by the contrast this creates.’

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) – Outdoorsy and open

It’s hard not to love a smiley Sagittarian – and because of that, you’re again going to need a lovely big open plan space to entertain your many friends. Ideally it should have bi-fold doors that lead out to the garden, because you love the great outdoors. You might even want to invest in an outdoor kitchen you can use all year round.

Try it: Outdoor kitchens – ideas, designs and tips for the perfect al fresco space

It’s worth trying to bring nature into your home, too. Flowers and intense will lift your mood, while leather upholstery will ‘feed your love of tribal wildness’ according to the folks at Hayneedle. For domestic bliss they advise that you avoid ‘trendy fads’ and ‘industrial perfection’ and instead ‘make your home slightly rough around the edges with well-trodden rugs and old wooden furniture’.

Colourwise, purples, oranges and reds will put you in a good mood.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19) – Traditional and practical

Think Capricorn and an Oak Furnitureland ad might spring to mind. That’s because you’re practical and hate to cut corners. You want solid pieces of furniture and tough fabrics that will stand the test of time. If it’s flat pack, it’s going back!

You’re drawn to natural materials like solid wood, thick granite and earthenware. Similarly, your preferred palettes tend to draw from nature – taupe and emerald green will be among your favourite colour trends right now. But don’t forget to add a splash of colour to keep the look from seeming mundane.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) – Eclectic and timeless

Hayneedle describes Aquarians as having ‘one foot in the past, one in the present and a head in the future’. So the perfect look for your home? A good dose of Mid-century with some up-to-the-minute tech thrown in for good measure.

Aquarians are known for being rebellious and groundbreaking, and are drawn to usual shapes and materials, especially in combination. Use colour to ground your otherwise flighty nature – pale blues and greens should do the job nicely, as will features like wood floors and leafy green plants.

It’s also a good idea to create an area for quiet contemplation where you can organise your thoughts. Use floor cushions or pouffes, candles and make sure you have music flowing through the house.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20) – Coastal and dreamy

Last but not least we have daydreaming, imaginative Pisceans. While a lot of star signs focus on the shared rooms of the home, you have a slightly different focus – the bedroom and the bathroom.

A good night’s sleep is crucial to a Pisces, so your bedroom needs to be the ultimate sanctuary. The bigger the bed, the better, and thick curtains or a blackout blind are a must.

A Piscean without a lavish bathroom is the ultimate fish out of water. Stick with a marine-inspired scheme that reflects your status as a water sign, with a waterfall shower, aqua accents and a tub made for long, contemplative soaks.

Take a look: Nautical bathroom ideas that are inspired by the seaside

We’re not quite sure which signs rule over others if you’re co-habiting – but perhaps you can tell us. Or maybe it’s a case of working the two approaches together for domestic bliss.