One costs just £3!

Blame the hipsters, but lighting these days is all about daring to bare… your bulbs. It all started in those trendy gastropubs-cum-bookstores-cum-fixie-bike-repair-shops, but now statement lightbulbs are everywhere. Hang several over a table or breakfast bar or fit one in an industrial-style desk lamp or under a plain glass shade. Then as it gets dark, you can switch on a style moment!

Here are a few of our favourite statement light bulbs.

Turned on to lighting? Matalan launch first lighting collection and it’s pretty impressive

Best designer bulbs

Hang a few of these together, and mix and match different bulbs to create your own unique arrangement. The price includes the concrete pendant, grey textile cord, white ceiling rose and your pick of one of four bulb styles.

Buy now: Concrete bulb pendant, from £73, Olive & the Fox

Best bargain

We know – what a great price! This inexpensive bulb gives off a warm glow, making it perfect for creating a cosy atmosphere in a living room or bedroom. It should last at least a year before it needs replacing.

Buy now: TCP Rustic Bulb ST64 60W ES 1pk, £3, Wilko

Best for bedsides

This all-in-one solution is designed to hang from the wall next to your bed. You could use a shelf bracket or a hook – it’s a simple DIY job! Previously priced at £20, it’s now on sale for £10, so grab it while stocks last.

Buy now: Vintage tear drop light bulb, now £10, Dunelm

Best for energy saving

Get the look of a traditional filament bulb and save over 80 per cent energy with this option from Philips. It gives off a classic golden glow and you can order it to arrive the same day for an instant update.

Buy now: Philips LED G120 7W (50W) ES Gold Filament Light Bulb, £14.99, Argos

Here’s a bright idea! As the days get shorter, why not treat yourself to a few of these and brighten up your evenings?